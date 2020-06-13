Celebrating its 70th anniversary, the El Paso Art Association has served as a hub for seasoned and up-and-coming artists across the borderland.
“We welcome painters, photographers, jewelers, sculptors – anyone with a creative mind who wants to share their work with others,” Executive Director Karla Zanelli says.
The association is housed at the Art Junction of El Paso, 500 W. Paisano in Downtown.
It’s easy to overlook the unassuming building, but inside is an explosion of creativity and expression, including the Crossland Gallery and 34 working artist studios, Zanelli says.
“Once you go in you’ll be amazed at its space and its artwork,” she says.
With a membership of 300 and growing programming, the association runs with a slew of volunteers and a board of directors Zanelli credits for its success, including President Robert Woods, Vice President Elisabeth Sommer and Treasurer Stephanie Conwell.
WHAT IS THE ASSOCIATION’S GOAL?
We aim to bring artwork to the region through exhibits, lectures and demonstrations, to provide learning opportunities through workshops and classes, to give beginner artists a place to show their work and to keep more experienced artists working.
WHO CAN JOIN?
Anybody! We're open to artists of all ages and backgrounds and anyone who is interested in promoting public art and supporting local artists.
WHAT ACTIVITIES DO YOU HOLD?
We host 10 exhibits a year at Crossland Gallery and the International Museum of Art, including a Scholarship Exhibit for students, Arts International Juried Show, Configuration Exhibit and International Eye of the Camera. We're curating exhibits and contests online, including an Online T-shirt Exhibit and Fundraiser.
HOW ARE YOU FUNDED?
Membership fees, donations and grants from the El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, the Texas Commission on the Arts and Huthsteiner Fine Arts Fund.a
