TIMELESS COOKING ADVICE
DepositPhoto

A wise French chef from a Pixar movie once said, “Anyone can cook.” And he’s right. With some thoroughly tested recipes and a few crucial pieces of kitchen advice, any home cook can succeed in the kitchen. From doubling the sauce to salting at every stage, here’s the advice that New York Times cooking editors can’t cook without.

1. Always Mise

Cut all your proteins and vegetables, and measure out your spices before you even turn on the stove. Chefs call this mise en place. By doing so, you’ll have the best shot at replicating the finished dish the way it was meant to be.  —Sara Bonisteel

2. Taste as You Go

Don’t wait until you’ve finished cooking to taste your dish. It helps me to keep a bunch of clean spoons in arm’s reach while I work, so I can grab one and do a quick taste at each stage of cooking. — Becky Hughes

3. Don’t Crowd the Pan

Think of it as culinary distancing: Whether searing meat in a skillet or roasting vegetables on a sheet pan, do it in small batches, with space between the pieces. If you crowd them, the fat and water they give off will steam them, producing tough meat and soggy vegetables. —Patrick Farrell

4. Double That Sauce

Nine times out of 10, there isn’t enough sauce to my liking, so I automatically double it. Never regretted it. Too much sauce? That’s what crusty bread is for. — Margaux Laskey

5. Season, Season, Season

Lemon juice and flaky sea salt added at the end will improve most recipes. —Melissa Clark

6. Read the Recipe. Really.

Read all the way through a recipe before you start cooking it. That way you can make sure you have everything you need and just cook your way through the process. —Kasia Pilat

7. Add Salt

There is very little that salt can’t improve. It elevates salads, chocolate chip cookies, steaks and even pasta water. And you need more than one: kosher salt for everything and flaky sea salt as a finishing touch. — Nikita Richardson

8. Make It Room Temperature

If a baking recipe specifies room-temperature ingredients, there is a reason: chemistry! The temperature of your ingredients plays a very big role in the final outcome. — Vaughn Vreeland

9. Use a Garbage Bowl

Keep one large bowl for food scraps nearby. It keeps the prep cleaner and eliminates a back and forth to the trash or compost. — Kim Gougenheim

10. Start Garlic in Cold Oil

Put the garlic and oil into a cold pan and then turn on the heat, so the fry is gentle, slow and even. The garlic and oil heat up together, so the garlic doesn’t immediately singe on the edges. —Tejal Rao

11. Mind Your Dish Towel

Always place a dish towel under your cutting board to keep it from slipping as you chop or cut. — Krysten Chambrot

12. Regulate Your Oven

Store a pizza stone on the bottom rack of your oven. The hot stone works as a buffer between the oven’s heat source and the food, which helps regulate the temperature of a fussy or uneven oven. — Scott Loitsch

13. Don’t Forget the Broiler

Broilers are the best at high, concentrated heat for a short period of time — perfect for charring green vegetables like broccoli and asparagus or for caramelizing a miso-glazed side of salmon. — Eric Kim 

