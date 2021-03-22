A wise French chef from a Pixar movie once said, “Anyone can cook.” And he’s right. With some thoroughly tested recipes and a few crucial pieces of kitchen advice, any home cook can succeed in the kitchen. From doubling the sauce to salting at every stage, here’s the advice that New York Times cooking editors can’t cook without.
1. Always Mise
Cut all your proteins and vegetables, and measure out your spices before you even turn on the stove. Chefs call this mise en place. By doing so, you’ll have the best shot at replicating the finished dish the way it was meant to be. —Sara Bonisteel
2. Taste as You Go
Don’t wait until you’ve finished cooking to taste your dish. It helps me to keep a bunch of clean spoons in arm’s reach while I work, so I can grab one and do a quick taste at each stage of cooking. — Becky Hughes
3. Don’t Crowd the Pan
Think of it as culinary distancing: Whether searing meat in a skillet or roasting vegetables on a sheet pan, do it in small batches, with space between the pieces. If you crowd them, the fat and water they give off will steam them, producing tough meat and soggy vegetables. —Patrick Farrell
4. Double That Sauce
Nine times out of 10, there isn’t enough sauce to my liking, so I automatically double it. Never regretted it. Too much sauce? That’s what crusty bread is for. — Margaux Laskey
5. Season, Season, Season
Lemon juice and flaky sea salt added at the end will improve most recipes. —Melissa Clark
6. Read the Recipe. Really.
Read all the way through a recipe before you start cooking it. That way you can make sure you have everything you need and just cook your way through the process. —Kasia Pilat
7. Add Salt
There is very little that salt can’t improve. It elevates salads, chocolate chip cookies, steaks and even pasta water. And you need more than one: kosher salt for everything and flaky sea salt as a finishing touch. — Nikita Richardson
8. Make It Room Temperature
If a baking recipe specifies room-temperature ingredients, there is a reason: chemistry! The temperature of your ingredients plays a very big role in the final outcome. — Vaughn Vreeland
9. Use a Garbage Bowl
Keep one large bowl for food scraps nearby. It keeps the prep cleaner and eliminates a back and forth to the trash or compost. — Kim Gougenheim
10. Start Garlic in Cold Oil
Put the garlic and oil into a cold pan and then turn on the heat, so the fry is gentle, slow and even. The garlic and oil heat up together, so the garlic doesn’t immediately singe on the edges. —Tejal Rao
11. Mind Your Dish Towel
Always place a dish towel under your cutting board to keep it from slipping as you chop or cut. — Krysten Chambrot
12. Regulate Your Oven
Store a pizza stone on the bottom rack of your oven. The hot stone works as a buffer between the oven’s heat source and the food, which helps regulate the temperature of a fussy or uneven oven. — Scott Loitsch
13. Don’t Forget the Broiler
Broilers are the best at high, concentrated heat for a short period of time — perfect for charring green vegetables like broccoli and asparagus or for caramelizing a miso-glazed side of salmon. — Eric Kim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.