One of the El Paso’s most beloved rock ‘n’ roll trios is returning to do what they’ve always done best and give fans all their lovin’ on stage. But this time, there’s someone missing.
ZZ Top is set to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 11 – their first time in the borderland since the death of the band’s longtime bass player Dusty Hill in July. Hill died in his sleep in his Houston home. He was 72.
Singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons told Variety that Hill instructed the band to continue performing before his death.
“It was a direct directive from Mr. Dusty Hill,” Gibbons said. “He grabbed my arm and said, ‘I want you to grab our guitar technician, Mr. Elwood’ — Elwood Francis — ‘and take him out of that tech station and strap him up with my guitar and make him carry on with every single note.’”
While Gibbons said the band has mourned offstage, its members have continued nonstop touring with Francis on the bass guitar without skipping a beat.
The band continues to play Hill’s signature song – “Tush” – with his pre-recorded vocals pulled from the last time he performed in Louisville, Kentucky.
The bearded band is a somewhat frequent visitor to the Sun City, having last played a headlining show at the Chavez Theatre in April 2018 and as openers for Guns ‘n’ Roses at Sun Bowl Stadium in September 2017.
The straightforward, sharp-dressed, beer-drinking, hellraising, Texas-sand-shuffling, blues-based rock ‘n’ roll that has kept ZZ Top a household name for more than 50 years still quenches our thirst for live music like few other artists can.
The band’s need to continue in the face of tragedy is a genuine one: ZZ Top needs to exist.
ZZ Top’s tenacity is reassuring in a world of constantly shifting musical trends, but that wasn’t always the case.
As Gibbons, Hill and Beard say variously in the band’s documentary, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top was initially met with perplexed ears.
Gibbons went as far as to describe the band as “an oddball band from an oddball state, playing this oddball music.”
Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine ZZ Top’s music as anything other than ubiquitous.
It’s the same three guys putting various Texan spins on English interpretations of American blues.
How many bands can you think of had the same lineup for 52 years?
Gibbons, Hill and drummer Frank Beard were consistent in their lineup since the release of “ZZ Top’s First Album” in 1969, surpassing runners-up U2 by nine years.
Prior to Hill’s death, Gibbons stated in an interview that the band planned to release a new studio album – its first since 2021’s “La Futura” – sometime soon.
In the days immediately following Hill’s death, Gibbons confirmed that not only was the band in the process of recording, but Hill had contributed bass and vocal parts prior to his passing.
“It’s gonna require some completion work,” Gibbons told Variety.
“He had something in that damn right hand of his that can’t be described, other than fierce.”
