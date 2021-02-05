The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens are set to reopen this month after nearly a year since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and budgetary concerns.
The zoo closed its doors last spring, and was set to reopen in July 2020. But as the number of positive cases and COVID-related deaths continued to climb, city leaders rescinded their decision and opted to keep the zoo, recreation centers and other quality of life facilities closed.
Now the zoo is set to reopen with limited operating hours and limited services beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10.
All current health and safety protocols will be followed, including required face coverings by visitors and zoo staff, proper hand hygiene and physical distancing requirements, officials said in a news release.
In addition, signage and hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the zoo.
Some indoor buildings will remain closed to the public, ias well as the African Star Train, the Hunt Family Endangered Species Carousel and the Copper Canyon Ropes Challenge.
Food and beverages will be available for sale along with limited indoor and outdoor seating. In addition, guests may bring their own food and drinks, although glass items, alcoholic beverages and single-use straws are not allowed.
The zoo will continue to provide interactive and educational programs and activities on its Facebook page.
Quit Bugging Me returns
One of its most popular promotions is also returning for Valentine’s Day.
“Quit Bugging Me,” where people can name a cockroach after an ex or someone who’s been “bugging” them, runs now through Feb. 12.
“Zookeepers will feed Madagascar hissing cockroaches to different zoo animals such as meerkats, birds, and primates throughout Valentine’s Day weekend, hoping to give everyone a shot at closure – with a dash of pettiness,” officials said in a news release.
Donations are not required but are encouraged, and will remain at the zoo for conservation efforts.
As a special incentive, El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano will eat a cockroach for every $1,000 dollars raised, as he did last year.
In 2020, the zoo received more than 20,000 name submissions from more than 97 countries and more than $12,000 in donations.
“Insects are actually the perfect protein and have been consumed by humans since the beginning of time, and they are a special treat for our animal friends,” Montisano said in a statement.
“The fact that you can assign a name of a spouse, boss or really anything that is bugging you is just added cathartic release. I know I will be purchasing a few for COVID, face masks, and maybe even an ex-wife or two!”
The Madagascar hissing cockroaches that will be fed to the animals are ethically frozen and are given to them regularly. The Zoo purchases 1.5 million insects annually to feed to zoo animals.
Due to the pandemic, the feedings will be streamed online on the El Paso Zoo Facebook page and at the Zoo’s amphitheater with limited capacity on Saturday, Feb. 13, and on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14.
