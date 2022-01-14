The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will host its annual Race Against Racism at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta, on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The event also features a 1-mile family fun walk and 5k/10k races. The races start at 9 a.m. Registration is $15 for students and children; $25 for the general public; and $50 for a family of two adults and up to three children.
The event includes a pre-event community walk to reflect the El Paso community’s commitment to racial justice and equity, officials said.
The public can also participate virtually by walking or running on their own time any time between Jan. 22-31.
YWCA’s Race Against Racism supports the organization’s advocacy and work in the community toward its mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/TX/ElPaso/YWCARACEAGAINSTRACISM.
Information: ywcaelpaso.org.
