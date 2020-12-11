Logan Peña, a young cancer survivor, is seeking community support to gift fellow cancer patients in El Paso a Lego set for Christmas.
“Lego’s helped me get through chemo, and I’m sure they can help other kids too,” Peña said. “I like that they keep your mind occupied and expand your imagination. They’re a good toy.”
Peña was diagnosed with Ewing-like Sarcoma, rare cancer that formed in his soft tissue, at the age of 10. Now 11 years old and cancer-free, Peña and his family are organizing their first-ever toy drive to give back.
“We feel blessed to bless others, and we hope the community will too,” he said.
“Lego sets can cost as little as $10 and can make a big difference in a child’s life,” said Christine Peña, Logan’s mother. “We were in the hospital last year during the holidays and made the best of it together as a family. I can’t imagine how hard it is for families now that only one parent is allowed because of the (COVID-19) restrictions. We’re hoping this toy drive can brighten up their day.”
The Lego collection, which is set to benefit patients at El Paso Children’s Hospital, is the first of many ways the Peña family will assist others.
“We are starting the paperwork to open a non-profit organization to assist other families,” she said. “Childhood cancer needs are so much. We want to help, whether it’s with toys, helping them pay bills, or treatment-related costs. We also want to fundraise so we can give back to children’s Sarcoma research because it’s very underfunded.”
Individuals can mail Lego sets now through Dec. 15 to Logan’s Lighthouse at 7383 Remcon P.O. Box 12624, El Paso, TX 79913. Monetary donations also can be made online via Facebook at Logans LEGO Toy Drive.
