The Notah Begay III Junior Golf Tour will hold golf tournaments on May 22-23 at New Mexico State University Golf Course in Las Cruces; May 26-27 at Painted Dunes Golf Club in El Paso; and June 2-3 at Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces.
The tournaments, presented by Guerra Investment Advisors, are open to boys and girls of all ages and experience levels. The winner of each tournament advances to the regional round, putting them 36 holes away from an appearance in the nationally televised Notah Begay III Junior National Championship.
Begay giving back
“The idea is to give talented kids from our region a chance to play at a national level, get exposure, get experience and provide them access to a game that will serve them for a lifetime,” said pro golfer Notah Begay III via telephone from his home in New Mexico.
“Having this opportunity to put the Junior Golf Tour together is a dream come true and it’s a chance to give back what so many people gave to me as a young golfer.”
Begay first found success on the green at the junior level, before becoming a member of Stanford’s 1994 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship team and a three-time All-American. Upon joining the PGA in 1999, he racked up a pair of wins in each of his first two seasons.
Growing up in Albuquerque and becoming one of only a handful of Native Americans to find success in golf at a high level, Begay knows firsthand the roadblocks that exist for young golfers from the region.
“I want to give young golfers the opportunity to move up the ladder, get ranking points and possibly an opportunity to play in college,” Begay said.
Roadblocks, solutions
Some of those roadblocks include the cost of entering tournaments.
In taking over the reins for the Rocky Mountain Junior Tour, the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Tour has been able to eliminate the membership fee and reduce tournament fees by almost $100 per event, Begay said.
Those discounts couldn’t have been made without local partners in each city, including El Paso’s Guerra Investment Advisors, he added.
“We’ve always supported organizations that are focused on providing greater opportunities for youth in our region. That philanthropic vision aligns with the
NB3Junior Golf Tour’s mission to provide pathways and opportunities for youth in our region and this unique chance to catapult them to a national platform,” said Michael Guerra, director of business development.
Popularity peaks
With golf’s popularity among kids and teens having waned since its peak in the Tiger Woods era, Begay also hopes that tapping into a previously underserved region – the Rocky Mountain Junior Tour did not include tournaments in El Paso or Las Cruces – can help turn the tide.
“I think our tour has a chance to get more kids interested in competitive golf and create a pipeline to more national events like the Notah Begay Junior National Championship,” Begay said. “These events (in El Paso and Las Cruces) mean something. Every participant has a shot to make it to the regionals; and from there they are just 36 holes away from the nationally televised championship.”
