When it comes to country music star Dwight Yoakam, you might say the proof of his success is in the numbers.
The singer-songwriter has more than 20 albums and compilations to his name and has sold more than 24 million records. He’s landed more than 30 singles on Billboard’s country singles chart, including 14 on the Top 10 and five at No. 1. He boasts 12 gold and nine platinum albums.
But really, it’s the undeniably hillbilly music that has left its mark on our hearts – from hip-swinging, leg-shaking songs like “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “Honky Tonk Man” to tug-at-the-heart ballads like “You’re the One” and “I Ain’t That Lonely Yet.”
Yoakam will bring his pioneering sounds – and subtle dance moves that still evoke audiences into a frenzy – to the Abraham Chavez Theatre on March 14. The 63-year-old played the Las Cruces Music Festival in 2018, and was last in El Paso in 2016.
The Kentucky-born singer was influenced by the Bakersfield-style of country music after moving to California, creating a unique sound recognizable at the first notes.
“I never thought about doing it another way,” he told the Associated Press in November, when he was honored by the performing rights organization BMI for his trailblazing sounds. “I kind of just did what I felt was honest.”
In 2017, Billboard contributor Chuck Dauphin listed Yoakam’s Best 10 Songs:
10. “Things Change”
9. “Streets of Bakersfield”
8. “You’re the One”
7. “Guitars, Cadillacs”
6. “Little Sister”
5. “Little Ways”
4. “A Thousand Miles
from Nowhere”
3. “Fast as You”
2. “Honky Tonk Man”
1. “Ain’t That Lonely Yet”
You can’t argue with that.
But aside from those now classic hits, Yoakam in 2016 released “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars,” featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries that include a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
He also released two songs in 2018, “Pretty Horses” and “Then Came Monday,” the latter written with Chris Stapleton.