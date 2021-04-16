After working for an hour, Vicki Wilson stopped. She looked down at the vegetables sprouting from her wood-edged garden bed and smiled.
“It’s always rewarding to see something grow and be able to harvest it,” Wilson said of the YMCA Community Garden at the Bowling Family YMCA in Northeast El Paso where she volunteers. “It’s very relaxing to be out there and work on the garden. It’s a great stress reliever. I just enjoy being out in sun trying to grow something.”
There are 35 beds for rent/use at the garden, which now has a greenhouse and an improved site thanks to the Sunrise Rotary Club, which led the project that began last summer to improve the garden over multiple phases. It includes installation of metal frame, a FarmTek High Tunnel that tops the greenhouse, end frame, and a solar security camera.
Families can rent the plot for just $5 a month and get seeds and guiding expertise to grow their own organic food. Any plots not in use by families are planted by the YMCA, with vegetables for local food banks, which have been in great need because of the pandemic.
YMCA El Paso CEO Bill Coon said Rotary, of which his wife is a part, asked him about project ideas. “I pitched them the community garden. It’s a great project. Last year we gave away more than 1,000 pounds of food (to local food banks).”
“We put it to a club vote, and then began work,” one of the coordinators, Moises Flores, said, which included getting a regional Rotary grant to help supplement the work.
“The work entailed planning, outreach, and coordinating. In our case, Sunrise and Northeast Rotaries, coordinated with Bill Coon and El Dedon Verde Garden Center. Judy (Wendt, also a coordinator) has amazing contacts with the garden club. Billy (DeFrance, another coordinator) has lots of hands-on experience with construction and building.”
Sunrise Rotary began thinking it would be easy to turn an abandoned greenhouse half-shell into a working greenhouse. But it soon became a challenge.
“We got creative,” Sunrise president Abel Legaspy said. “We used ingenuity that not only got it up, but fixed it so it holds. It’s lasted through some pretty stiff winds.”
Rotary members spent several Saturdays out of every month helping to build up the sides with supports inside, guided by DeFrance. It made for a perfect outdoor project during COVID-19 restrictions, Legaspy said.
Then came the dirt and planting.
“They wanted some type of trees around the garden,” Wendt said. “So, we went to master gardener (Laura Bosch). We tested the soil, and it was not good. We had to dig up all of the soil for (peach) trees all around the tunnel. We put in irrigation and bought sanitized soil. If we hadn’t done that, the trees would have been dead in five years.”
All in all, Wendt said, about $10,000 was invested in the project. Longtime members adopted a tree, so plaques were added.
“The eight trees are keeping an eye on greenhouse and protecting it,” Legaspy said.
The garden manager is UTEP student Liz Maldonado, whose grandfather runs a farm. She also helped her father start their own family garden at home.
“Right now, we are growing okra, radishes, broccoli, cucumbers, jalapeños,” Maldonado said. “The greenhouse has some tomatoes. What I need most are volunteers.”
The Rotary Club isn’t quite finished. It plans on installing special wax vents that automatically open when it gets warm and close when it gets cold.
It will incorporate technology to manage seed trays, and the watering system built into high tunnel with a solar-timed misting system; a cover 40% filtered, secured with U-channel and wiggle wire, which rolls up in summer, down in winter; two doors, shelving, and solar fans.
“Our main object for the whole project was to develop our philosophy, which is like the fish philosophy. Quit giving me food. Instead, teach me how to grow it,” Wendt said.
