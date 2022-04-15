“Strawberries, cherries and an Angel’s Kiss in Spring – My Summer wine is really made from all these things-
Oh, oh summer wine.
Take off your silver spurs and help me pass the time — And I will give you my summer wine!” – “Summer Wine,” Nancy Sinatra, 1966
It’s that time of the year again, but hot summer days in El Paso and drinking wine can still work – and it can work well.
It’s time to put the big alcohol and tannin- heavy Cabernets and Zinfandels of winter in the cellar or wine fridge.
But there’s no reason to put away all wines for the grilling season – many summer wines pair excellently with that food off the grill. And, the summer temperatures here beg for lighter, refreshing and chilled wines.
The first thing I always remind people is that like any other month of the year, the kind of wine you choose to serve – white or red – should mainly depend on the type of food you plan to serve with it.
If the food is lighter and less hearty – dishes that include chicken, white fish or vegetables, for example – pick a lighter wine. For heartier meals like burgers or steaks, you want to select a more robust wine. And for that barbequed chicken or shrimp, something in between.
Regardless of the wine, one rule I often hear misstated is that white wines should be refrigerated, and red wines should be left out and served at room temperature. Not exactly!
Don’t be afraid to chill the white wines to 55 degrees (refrigerator temperature overnight) and add a little chill to those reds by placing them in the refrigerator 15 to 20 minutes before you want to serve them.
If you’re going to be outside, set up and use an ice bucket to keep the wines, both reds and whites, properly chilled.
So, which varietals of wine work best in the summer? Try burgers with a Pinot Noir or a light (not white) Zinfandel.
Also known as a sommelier’s best friend for its diversity in pairing, Pinot Noir is also my favorite with grilled salmon.
Spicy chicken and a nice Gruner Veltliner from Austria pairs nicely. Sauvignon Blanc, a trendy favorite right now, pairs well with the casseroles and salads.
But here’s the tough one: Can you really pair wine with grilling favorites brats and hot dogs? Does only beer work?
The Germans make the best brats, so they instinctively know how to make the best wines to go with them. Try a German Riesling or a Gewurztraminer – or even better, a German Kabinett.
An unoaked, crisp, Chardonnay works well, too.
Finally, for a poolside aperitif, or a lunchtime chicken or crab salad, a dry Rosé will always be the norm.
For fun, see if you can find a recent vintage of Rosé from Tavel, France – they are excellent.
And, one of my favorites: potato chips and fired chicken pair amazingly with an American sparkling wine or a Champagne. Try it, it’s amazing.
Enjoy your summer wines and your summer food, too!
Salute!
___
Victor Poulos owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, Texas, and is an owner of Fattoria Svetoni Wine resort in Montepulciano, Italy. He’s authored wine articles for local and national publications, lectured in international wine cruises and taught wine courses for years.
His wine column will appear montly in the B Section. He can be reached at vfplaw@aol.com
