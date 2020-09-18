Library cards are not a thing of the past, and a popular superhero has joined the cause to remind us how wonderful it is to have one.
The El Paso Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, encouraging residents to get their free card that allows them to borrow books, music, videos, magazines and movies – including in digital formats.
Students and teachers can also take advantage of online education services, including research articles and practice exams such as the ACT, SAT or ASVAAB and civil service tests, city officials said in a news release.
This year, the American Library Association selected DC Comic’s Wonder Woman as an Honorary Chair and national spokesperson for Library Card Sign-Up Month 2020.
While El Paso library branches remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some offer curbside service that allow you to reserve materials online or by calling one of the seven offering the service. They include Richard Burges, Esperanza Moreno and Dorris Van Doren; as well as through the bookmobile at Armijo, Clardy Fox, Sergio Troncoso and Judge Marquez library branches.
The library will quarantine and clean all materials for four days before they are reshelved and available for checkout
As the branches are closed, residents can apply for a temporary six-digit card number to place holds on library materials. Applicants will then be mailed their official card number to access digital resources and other materials.
To obtain a free library card, click on the Temporary Service Measures link at elpasolibrary.org.
Information: 915-212-READ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.