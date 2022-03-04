WWI hero Pvt. Serna awarded Texas Legislative Medal of Honor; congressional medal awaits

UPDATE: March 3, 2022
U.S. Army Private Marcelino Serna was posthumously awarded the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor on Wednesday, March 2 by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
An immigrant who lived in El Paso, Serna became a decorated soldier in World War I. Despite efforts by various groups and elected officials, Serna has been denied the Congressional Medal of Honor. Texas Sen. César Blanco nominated Serna for the state medal.
“We are in awe that our great-grandfather's heroic acts are not only remembered but still being honored over 100 years later,” the Serna family said in a statement. “We never knew our Tata for his bravery, only his plentiful garden, abundant love, and patriotism. We are grateful that his legacy will now be remembered not just by our family but by the entire State of Texas. We wish our grandmother, his daughter Gloria Serna, would've lived to see this.”
ORIGINAL STORY: November 2021
Amid the 1911 chaos of the Mexican Revolution, Marcelino Serna left his boyhood home in Chihuahua to find work, venturing through the borderland of northern Mexico.
Unable to find a job in the war-struck region, he climbed into a makeshift raft that carried him across the Rio Grande and into Texas. He lived in Hidalgo, then El Paso, and then moved to the sugar beet fields of Arizona as a migrant worker.
The 20-year-old was poor, spoke no English and worked the lowest rungs in the United States – a country at that time mired in segregation and relying on the Selective Service Act of 1917 to build its fighting force for World War I.
One day that same year, federal agents stopped a small group of migrant workers to verify they were registered for the draft.
Among them was Serna, who was detained. He offered no information other than to say in Spanish that he would volunteer to serve in the U.S. military.
Medal of Honor denied
The dusty migrant field worker was promptly enlisted by the United States, becoming the most decorated Texas veteran in history.
His name would one day be attached to an international port of entry, and his memory would inspire veterans and politicians to demand that he be given the nation’s most prestigious military achievement – the Congressional Medal of Honor.
“He was denied this recognition and this honor despite his remarkable sacrifice and his outstanding patriotism because he did not speak English,” said El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who is trying to push through legislation to award Serna the medal.
More than a century has passed since Serna’s military service, and the tributes have only gained momentum.
In 2017, U.S. Rep. William Hurd, the U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commemorated the naming of the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas.
“The Marcelino Serna Port of Entry will not only honor this extraordinary man’s service to our nation, it will serve as a reminder of the countless Hispanic-American immigrants who have fought valiantly to keep our nation safe,” Hurd said at the time.
‘Remarkable soldier’
U.S. government and media records show that Serna, of the 355th Infantry of the 89th Division, arrived in France in 1917 after three weeks of training.
He was given the option to discharge and leave the war because he was a Mexican citizen. But Serna asked to remain to fight alongside the soldiers with whom he had bonded.
“I told the captain I wanted to stay with my buddies, and he told me it would be okay,” Serna recalled to a media outlet in El Paso while he was still alive.
Over the next 20 months of battle, Serna single-handedly captured 32 enemy soldiers and killed 35 before an enemy sniper shot both of his legs and forced him out of the war.
“Private Serna quickly established himself as a remarkable soldier, and on at least two occasions, he demonstrated exceptional resourcefulness and courage,” stated a resolution from the 84th Legislature of Texas that awarded Serna the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor in 2015.
In the French town of St. Mihiel, military records show, Serna avenged 12 soldiers of his unit who were killed by an enemy machine gun. Serna tracked the enemy gunner, then charged him while receiving fire.
With bullets skimming Serna’s helmet, he threw four hand grenades into the enemy machine gun nest, killing six, and capturing eight.
Later, in the Meuse-Argonne campaign, Serna wounded a German sniper from 200 yards, then tracked him to a trench protected by 53 German soldiers.
From a distance, Serna confused them by sprinting to various positions, firing sniper shots and throwing grenades from different locations – killing three Germans – then attacked their trench directly, killing 26 more and capturing 24.
When his unit arrived, talk began immediately of killing the enemy prisoners, but Serna “defended his prisoners from American soldiers ... and argued that such executions went against the rules of war,” according to a Texas State Historical Association publication.
Other medals & honors
For his battlefield action, Serna earned the Distinguished Service Cross, World War I Victory Medal, two Purple Hearts, the French Medaille Militaire, two French Croix de Guerre, a French Medaille commemora stive, the British War Medal, the Italian Croce al Merito di Guerra, the French Verdun, the St. Mihiel Medals, and the Texas’ Lone Star Medal of Valor.
But a commanding officer during that time told Serna that he would not be recommended for the Congressional Medal of Honor because “he was just a buck private and also could not read or write English well enough to sign reports,” according to a Congressional account on Hispanic Heritage Month.
Righting an injustice
Declining to give Serna the medal does not sit well with Larry Romo, national legislative director and former national commander for the American GI Forum, which is the lead facilitator in the effort to award Serna the medal.
“If you compare the Medal of Honor heroics of other people compared to him, he by far did much more than most people who received the Medal of Honor – hands down,” said Romo, a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Romo said he believes Serna was passed over for the honor because he was Mexican.
“He was a Mexican immigrant, and there was a lot of discrimination back then. It was pretty obvious that he should have received it,” Romo said. “He was a proud veteran … and he deserves the Medal of Honor.”
Leonard Gonzales, vice chairman of the National Committee on Military and Veterans’ affairs for the League of United Latin American Citizens, agrees.
“Racism in our country was more likely than not an element as to why he was not moved on to the Medal of Honor consideration,” said Gonzales.
Earlier this year, state Sen. Cesar Blanco referred to Serna’s Texas Legislative Medal of Honor and sent a message to the U.S. Congress.
“I am proud of Texas for taking the lead on righting an injustice and honoring Pvt. Serna for his conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty,” Blanco said. “I urge Congress to follow Texas’ lead and award Pvt. Serna the Congressional Medal of Honor.”
Serna returned to El Paso after his service and was one of the founders of a local Veterans of Foreign War chapters. He died in 1992 at age 96 and is buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
“He was what America stands for,” Romo said.
