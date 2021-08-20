Woo! Fans of professional wrestling are ready to chantthose catch phrases alongside their favorite superstars as the WWE Supershow is coming to El Paso this fall.
The show, which will feature wrestlers from the WWE and Raw, is set for Oct. 17 at the Don Haskins Center.
Smackdown Universal Champion Roman Reigns – a former NFL player with off-season spells with Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars – is slated to headline the show.
The three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a one-time WWE U.S. and Intercontinental Champion, Reigns is a crowd favorite who’s catch phrase “acknowledge me” has made fans, well, acknowledge the superstar.
Also on tap will be Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Raw WWE champion Bobby Lashley, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. Rey, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flaire – daughter of Ric Flair, who first coined the catchphrase, “Woo!”
Tickets start at $15, and were to go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 at ticketmaster.com.
Information: visitelpaso.com/crits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.