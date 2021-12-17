WSU, Miami to put on aerial show at Sun Bowl

After getting off to rough starts, two of the hottest teams in the nation will converge on El Paso for the 88th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State Cougars and the Miami Hurricanes.
This rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl game – the only other time the Cougars and Hurricanes have met (WSU won 20-14) – is at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 and will be televised nationally on CBS.
The Cougars and Hurricanes have excelled in their passing game and played their best football of the season.
Washington State
Washington State (7-5), of the Pac-12, started the season 1-3, but has rallied to win six of its last eight games, including victories over Oregon State, Arizona State and Washington.
The turnaround can mostly be attributed to the play of quarterback Jayden de Laura, who has thrown for at least 230 yards in seven straight games, including 14 touchdown tosses in that span. The sophomore has completed 64% of his passes this season for 2,751 yards (250 yards per game), and thrown for 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
De Laura’s favorite targets are wide receivers Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris. Jackson has caught 63 passes for 955 yards and seven touchdowns, while Harris has 73 grabs for 801 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Cougars are led on the ground by the tandem of Max Borghi, 880 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Deon McIntosh, 532 yards and three scores.
On defense, the Cougars rely heavily on edge rusher Ron Stone Jr., who leads the team with five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. Linebacker Jahad Woods leads the team in total tackles with 100, along with an interception and two forced fumbles.
After spending the second half of the season as the Cougars’ interim head coach, Jake Dickert was promoted to head coach at the end of the regular season.
“What a great opportunity for our team to play in the Sun Bowl against a very good Miami program,” Dickert said. “This year’s team has worked tremendously hard to carry on the bowl tradition at Washington State and we look forward to writing the final chapter of the our 2021 season.”
Washington State will make its third appearance in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Aside from the 2015 game, the Cougars defeated Purdue in the 2001 contest.
RELATED: Sun Bowl Matchup: Coaches, players to watch
Miami
Miami’s appearance marks the ninth straight year and the 45th time in school history the Hurricanes have competed in a bowl game.
Miami owns a 20-24 overall record in previous bowl appearances.
The Hurricanes come into the bowl having won five of their last six games, scoring at least 31 points in those five victories.
The drastic improvement in Miami’s last six games coincides with the emergence of freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.
Van Dyke has averaged 365.6 yards passing and has thrown for 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions, in that six-game span.
“I told myself I was just going to go out there and start playing with confidence,” said Van Dyke. “My teammates have supported me and helped me the rest of the way. I’m very grateful for that.”
For his efforts, Van Dyke, who started the season on the bench, was named the 2021 ACC Newcomer of the Year.
Wide receiver Charleston Rambo leads the Hurricanes with 79 catches for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns. Mike Harley has chipped in 57 catches for 543 yards and five TDs.
Jaylan Knighton leads Miami in rushing with 561 yards and eight touchdowns.
On defense, freshman linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. leads the team with 60 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
Of course, much of the talk surrounding Miami has been the recent firing of head coach Manny Diaz and the hiring of Mario Cristobal, neither of which will coach the team in the Sun Bowl.
That duty will go defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who will lead the team on an interim basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.