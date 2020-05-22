From W.H. Timmons to Cynthia Farah Haines, from Adair Margo to Jose Cisneros, an impressive list of authors has focused on the complex task of writing about El Paso’s rich history.
On the Saturday, May 30 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with collector Cindy Milazzo. She will help us list and discuss El Paso authors published by Texas Western Press at the University of Texas at El Paso. Listeners are invited to call in and add their favorite author to the list.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
