You may have heard about “Manos: The Hands of Fate” and its dubious honor as one of the worst movies ever made.
But did you know it was made in El Paso and produced on a bet by a local insurance and fertilizer salesman?
Saturday, May 18 on “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Jay Duncan, founder of the Sunset Film Society. He knows the history of “Manos,” explains why it’s such a bad movie, and how it has achieved something of a cult status. There’s even a “Manos” video game.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
