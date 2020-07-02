The El Paso Animal Services has been selected as part of a pilot program that aims to keep pets and families together while keeping animals out of rescue shelters.
The department is one of 12 nationwide in the Human and Animal Support Services pilot – a coalition of organizations that will help provide resources to families with pets and keep animals from entering the sheltering system.
Among those resources are:
Remote services like veterinary telehealth and text support
Food banks
Stray return-to-owner task forces
Foster care programs
Crisis funds
Behavioral and training services
The services will be launched in the coming months, city officials said in a news release.
The program comes as the COVID-19 pandemic closed down city departments, including Animal Services, to the public. The department has been holding fostering and adoption services through online and home delivery, and has partnered with Dog is My Co-Pilot Inc. and other animal rescue organizations to transport dogs from El Paso to other cities where they can be adopted.
“Through this pandemic, El Paso has shown us that our community truly cares for its pets and is willing to be part of our lifesaving mission,” Paula Powell, director of El Paso Animal Services, said in a statement.
“The community embraced our operational changes that focused on helping those animals most in need, while residents assisted with helping friendly strays find their way back home.”
Information: 915-212-PAWS; elpasoanimalservices.org; and @elpasoanimalservices on Facebook
