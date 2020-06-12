Women had a huge impact on the settlement of the American West, including El Paso, changing it from a lawless border town to a booming city with growing sophistication and civilization.
On the Saturday, June 20 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Patricia Kiddney. She portrays women who made history back when El Paso was the embodiment of the Wild, Wild West. Many of the women were high-spirited, some were even scandalous.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
