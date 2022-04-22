The Sun City Stealth – El Paso’s women’s tackle football team – is back for a second season.
A part of the Women’s Football Alliance, the team is taking the field for regular season play through May 21. The Stealth is 0-2 in the season, losing 23-36 against the Rocky Mountain Thundercatz from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and falling 38-6 against the WFA Division III Championship runner-up, the Arizona Outkast from Phoenix.
The team next plays three away games before returning to El Paso on May 21 to face the Cruces Regulators from Las Cruces. The time and location will be announced at a later date.
The Stealth has about 40 women on the roster, with 29 returning from the inaugural season last year.
Information: suncitystealth.com or wfaprofootball.com
