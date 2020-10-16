The annual holiday lights at San Jacinto Plaza will shine bright this season, but most other WinterFest events will go virtual.
As the borderland continues to battle COVID-19, city officials have canceled the annual Lights Parade, Tree Lighting Ceremony and other in-person events such as ice-skating, train rides and concerts, as well as food and vendor trucks.
Instead, concerts and other performances will be available online with virtual programming by the El Paso Parks and Recreation and Museums and Cultural Affairs departments, the El Paso Public Library and the El Paso Zoo. Arts and crafts activities will also be available online.
“Our city departments have come together to create virtual programming alongside holiday lights at San Jacinto Plaza that will provide families the opportunity to enjoy the holidays while still practicing good health and safety protocols,” Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome said in a statement.
Downtown’s WinterFest lights will be lit Saturday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 3.
Paseo de las Luces and surrounding areas will display holiday décor and lights, sponsored by the Downtown Management District and private businesses.
The El Paso International Airport will also display holiday lights and decorations.
Some in-person events are being planned, including free Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre Dec. 6 to Jan. 3. Other events will be announced in the coming weeks, city officials said in a news release.
Information: epwinterfest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.