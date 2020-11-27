There will be no jingling or ring-tingle-tingling in Downtown this year.
El Paso WinterFest, which has attracted thousands to San Jacinto Plaza the past four years, won’t include any public events due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials had previously canceled the annual Lights Parade, Tree Lighting Ceremony and other in-person events such as ice-skating, train rides and concerts, but had hoped a few socially distant in-person events might survive the pandemic.
As the numbers of positive cases and deaths continue rising at alarming rates across the borderland, however, only the lights and displays at San Jacinto Plaza, Paseo de las Luces along El Paso Street and the El Paso International Airport will comprise WinterFest 2020.
Downtown’s lights will be lit from Saturday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 3, though there will not be an official lighting ceremony.
Displays commemorating Christmas, Kwanza and Hanukkah will be put up across the plaza, and a holiday tree that was donated to El Paso by a San Antonio business after the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting will be moved from the airport to the plaza for the season.
City officials said they urge residents to drive-by to see the displays. Those who opt to walk around are encouraged to social distance from others, wear facemasks and carry hand sanitizer, officials said. Security guards will be on the premises.
No large groups are allowed to congregate, and there will be no food vendors on site.
Residents can also drive through the airport parking lots to see holiday lights and displays.
Holiday concerts and other performances will be available online with virtual programming by the El Paso Parks and Recreation and Museums and Cultural Affairs departments, the El Paso Public Library and the El Paso Zoo.
Arts and crafts activities will also be available online.
Other traditional holiday lights display will also remain boxed up this season, including the Fred Loya lights that once won ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” competition.
Ascarate Park, which recently brought back its Lights on the Lake displays and holiday events, remains closed by the county due to the pandemic.
