The ring-tingle-tingling of the holidays will return to Downtown El Paso this year.
The El Paso WinterFest, which has attracted thousands to San Jacinto Plaza and the Downtown Arts District during the holidays kicks off Nov. 20. The event was held virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic after becoming one of the most successful city festivals the previous four years.
The winter holiday event has typically included the tree lighting and ceremony following the Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade. Other events have included ice skating, train and streetcar rides, live entertainment, a winter-themed café, food vendors, festive lights and a holiday market.
Details of this year’s event will be announced at a later time.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened the application period for parade participants and food and merchandise vendors to be part of the parade and WinterFest season.
Applications are available at the Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda, or may be downloaded from the Parks and Recreation website at elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
Information: 915-212-0784 or elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
