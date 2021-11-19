LIGHTS ON THE LAKE
El Paso County Parks & Recreation
6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
Featuring the second annual “A Night of Hope Honoring our Healthcare Workers and First Responders” lighting ceremony.
Music, food trucks, train rides, live music, entertainment, Santa, and more.
Lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Winter Park hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through early January. $2 park entry fee Saturdays and Sundays.
Info:915-771-2380
@epcountyparks on Facebook and Instagram
CHRISTMAS AT THE RANCH
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market
The Rach on Vinton, 600 N. Vinton
More than 100 local vendors; live music, food, stagecoach rides; the Grinch and Santa Claus.
LAS CRUCES TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY
6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Plaza de las Cruces
100 N. Main, Las Cruces
Tree lighting ceremony, food trucks, live music, holiday movie, and more. Holiday events planned through Dec. 3-5.
Info: 575-541-2444; visitlascruces.com
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS PARADE RUIDOSO
5:30 P.M. Saturday, Dec. 4
Midtown Ruidoso, NM
Parade down midtown with afterparty at Wingfield Park with snack, drinks, fire pits, movies, and cash bar.
Info: ruidosonow.com
INN OF THE MOUNTAIN GODS TREE LIGHTING
Events begin at 1 p.m. with pop-up bookstore; photos with Santa at 4-6 p.m.; and tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizo Canyon, Mescalero, NM
Info: 575-464-7059; innofthemountaingods.com
EL PASO WINTERFEST
The popular festival continues Downtown through Jan. 2 at San Jacinto Plaza and the Arts District.
Lights, displays, ice skating, music, food, entertainment, arts & crafts, more.
Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
WINTERFEST ICE SKATING
Arts Festival Plaza at
Plaza Theatre and El Paso Museum of Art. Sessions are 50 minutes. $5-$8.
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 4-11 p.m. Thursdays; 4 p.m.-midnight Fridays; noon to midnight Saturdays; noon-9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 2
Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
PARKS & REC HOLIDAY FIESTAS
Live music and entertainment; food trucks; vendors at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills in Downtown.
Hours: 6-10 p.m. Friday - Sunday, Nov. 20 – Jan. 2;
6-11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 and 30; and Friday, Dec. 31.
SANTA AT THE ZOO
Pictures with Santa, holiday crafts & seasonal animal enrichment at the El Paso Zoo, 4100 E. Paisano.
Santa: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 & Sunday, Dec. 12
Regular zoo hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Info:elpasozoo.org; @elpasozoo on Facebook & Instagram
HOLIDAY MOVIES AT THE PLAZA
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza. Free admission.
Various movies and times. Sunday, Nov. 21, 28 and Dec. 5, 26 and Jan. 2; Saturday Dec. 5 and 18.
Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
