If you’re ready to get out of the house and away from the Thanksgiving leftovers, we’ve got your holiday things-to-do list. But please be warned: Some events feature food trucks, so we can’t guarantee there won’t be turkey tacos, ham sandwiches or more tamales in your outing.
P.S. The Loya family won’t be hosting their annual holiday lights show this year; and the Fort Bliss Holiday Fest has been canceled.
ONGOING
EL PASO WINTERFEST
The popular festival continues at San Jacinto Plaza and the Arts District in Downtown through Jan. 2.
Lights, displays, ice skating, music, food, entertainment, arts & crafts, more. Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
WINTERFEST ICE SKATING
Arts Festival Plaza by the Plaza Theatre. Sessions are 50 minutes and run $5-$8. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 4-11 p.m. Thursdays; 4 p.m.-midnight Fridays; noon to midnight Saturdays; noon-9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 2. Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
PARKS & REC HOLIDAY FIESTAS
Live music and entertainment; food trucks; vendors at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills in Downtown. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Friday - Sunday, to Jan. 2; and 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23; Thursday, Dec. 30; Friday, Dec. 31
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
‘POLAR EXPRESS’
MOVIE PARTY
Kid-friendly props including Santa hats, sleigh bells and activity sheets are part of the fun at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo, 250 Montecillo. Info: drafthouse.com/el-paso
‘ELF’ MOVIE PARTY
Event packed with games, props and singing aloud at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Alamo Drafthouse, 250 Montecillo (also 7 p.m. Dec. 1); and 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Alamo Drafthouse East, 12351 Pellicano (also 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30). Info: drafthouse.com/el-paso.
INN OF THE MOUNTAIN GODS CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
Events begin at 1 p.m. with pop-up bookstore; photos with Santa 4-6 p.m.; and tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizo Canyon, Mescalero, N.M. Info: 575-464-7059; innofthemountaingods.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
A CHRISTMAS CAROL EN LA FRONTERA
A re-imagining of the classic story by the UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance at the Wise Family Theatre on campus, various times, Dec. 2-19. Tickets $10 and up. Info: 915-747-5118; utep.edu/theatredance; tickets at ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
EL CHUCO CHRISTMAS
A bilingual adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” set in 1985 El Paso. Dinner and show led by Carlos De La Garza Garcia on Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 10 at the Adobe Horseshoe Dinner Theatre, 1500 Main, in San Elizario. Written and directed by Félix Arenas. Info: 915-233-5060; 915-562-1503; El Chuco Christmas on Facebook events.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
LIGHTS ON THE LAKE
El Paso County Parks & Recreation holiday lights event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta.
Featuring the second annual “A Night of Hope Honoring our Healthcare Workers and First Responders” lighting ceremony. Music, food trucks, train rides, live music, entertainment, Santa, and more.
Lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Winter Park hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily thru early January. $2 park entry fee Saturdays and Sundays. Info:915-771-2380; or @epcountyparks on Facebook and Instagram
CHRISTMAS AT THE RANCH
The Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market goes to the The Rach on Vinton Road, 600 N. Vinton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
More than 100 local vendors; live music, food, stagecoach rides; the Grinch and Santa Claus. Info: uppervalleymarket.com; @uppervalleymarket on Facebook.
LAS CRUCES TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY
The city of the crosses hosts its tree lighting ceremony with food trucks, live music, holiday movies and more from 6- 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Plaza de las Cruces, 100 N. Main, Las Cruces. Holiday events planned Dec. 3-5. Info: 575-541-2444; visitlascruces.com
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS PARADE RUIDOSO
Midtown Ruidoso hosts its annual holiday parade with after party at Wingfield Park with snack, drinks, fire pits, movies, and cash bar starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Info: ruidosonow.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
SANTA AT THE ZOO
Pictures with Santa, holiday crafts & seasonal animal enrichment at the El Paso Zoo, 4100 E. Paisano.
Catch Santa from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 & Sunday, Dec. 12. Regular zoo hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info:elpasozoo.org; @elpasozoo on Facebook & Instagram
