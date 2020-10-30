child guidance.logo.jpeg

The El Paso Child Guidance Center is hosting a Wine & Wellness virtual fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. 

Participants can choose one of five wellness-centered topics, each hosted by staff in separate breakout rooms via Zoom:

Take-Five: Five-minute stress busters

Slow Your Role: A guide to mindfulness

Get Centered: Guided meditation

Be Nice to Yourself: Practicing self-compassion

Get Moving: An intro to body–based therapy

Each ticket also gets participants access to the break-out room, plus a charcuterie box and two bottles of Josh Cellars wine from local meat-and-cheese boards experts at Fig & Brie. 

A silent auction will also be available. 

Tickets are $120. 

All proceeds benefit mental health programs and services to children in the region. 

An outpatient mental health services provider, the El Paso Child Guidance Center provides a wide range of services for children, adults and families, including psychiatric evaluations and individual, family or group therapy.

Information: 915-562-1999; contact@epcgc.org; epcgc.org; @ElpasoCGC on Facebook

