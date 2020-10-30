The El Paso Child Guidance Center is hosting a Wine & Wellness virtual fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Participants can choose one of five wellness-centered topics, each hosted by staff in separate breakout rooms via Zoom:
Take-Five: Five-minute stress busters
Slow Your Role: A guide to mindfulness
Get Centered: Guided meditation
Be Nice to Yourself: Practicing self-compassion
Get Moving: An intro to body–based therapy
Each ticket also gets participants access to the break-out room, plus a charcuterie box and two bottles of Josh Cellars wine from local meat-and-cheese boards experts at Fig & Brie.
A silent auction will also be available.
Tickets are $120.
All proceeds benefit mental health programs and services to children in the region.
An outpatient mental health services provider, the El Paso Child Guidance Center provides a wide range of services for children, adults and families, including psychiatric evaluations and individual, family or group therapy.
Information: 915-562-1999; contact@epcgc.org; epcgc.org; @ElpasoCGC on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.