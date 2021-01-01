Centuries ago, El Paso was a center of the winemaking industry in the New World, even exporting wines to other parts of the Southwest.
That tradition lives on at Zin Valle Vineyards, a locally owned and operated winery that offers wines from its estate vineyards, as well as from California and Italy.
On the Jan. 9 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, the history of winemaking in the Paso del Norte region will be explained by Ryan Poulos, co-owner of Zin Valle, along with his father, Vic Poulos, an expert on the history of wine in the region.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live atFacebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
