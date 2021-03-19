Springtime in El Paso typically makes an entrance in a dust storm – and this year is no different.
The past week saw winds of up to 45 mph, with gusts of up to 65 mph, the National Weather Service El Paso reported.
El Paso Inc. photographer Jorge Salgado captured some images of the brown, hazy skies that at times limited visibility to only a few miles.
Spring officially arrived Saturday, March 20; with summer making an entrance in June.
Winds are expected to continue on Sunday, with gusts of up to 32 mph and highs in the lower 80s. Winds will calm into the early week, with high temperatures in the low 70s, the weather service reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.