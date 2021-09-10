The El Paso Chihuahuas’ regular season is winding down, with its last regular home games set for Sept. 16-21 at Southwest University Park against the Tacoma Raiders.
However, the league’s season was extended into October with the addition of 10 games as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch. That puts the Chihuahuas final home stand on Sept. 23-27 versus the Sugar Land Skeeters. They will close the season with five games at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) on Sept. 29-Oct. 3.
Information: 915-533-BASE; epchihuahuas.com
Day Out at the El Paso Chihuahuas
Fans enjoy the El Paso Chihuahuas' game against Round Rock Express at Southwest University Park on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Chihuahuas lost, 3-1.
