Actors William H. Macy, Melissa Barrera and Jackie Cruz, as well as filmmaker Ross Minkoff, are among the guests scheduled to appear at the 7th Annual Las Cruces International Film Festival March 2-6.
Screenings and discussions will be held at the Allen Theaters Cineport, 700 S. Telshor in Las Cruces, and at New Mexico State University.
Most known for his subtle yet memorable roles in films like “Fargo,” “Boogie Nights,” “Jurassic Park III” and the New Mexico-filmed “Wild Hogs,” Macy will be honored with the festival’s Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment award.
He’ll appear alongside a screening of “Fargo,” at 7 p.m. March 3 at Allen Theaters, where he will participate in a Q&A.
He’ll also speak at NMSU at 2 p.m.
An Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, Macy won a Primetime Emmy award for his performance in the TV movie “Door to Door.”
He received six Emmy nominations for his portrayal of alcoholic family patriarch Frank Gallagher on Showtime’s “Shameless” – a role that also landed Macy a SAG Award and two additional Golden Globe nominations.
Best known for co-directing the 1994 Disney classic, “The Lion King,” Minkoff will be honored with the festival’s Outstanding Achievement in Directing award.
Minkoff will also appear before a screening of “The Lion King” at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Cineport. He’ll participate in a Q&A at 3:30 p.m.
Minkoff served as a supervising animator on “The Great Mouse Detective,” a character designer for “The Brave Little Toaster,” and director of live-action films such as “Stuart Little” and “The Haunted Mansion.”
Cruz and Barrera, most known for their roles on “Orange is the New Black” and “In The Heights,” respectively, will be on-hand for the festival’s opening night film, “All The World Is Sleeping.”
The movie was predominantly filmed in Las Cruces and produced by Las Cruces native Ian Simon.
Information: lascrucesfilmfest.com; @LCIFFest on Facebook
