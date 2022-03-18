Wild at heart: Wildlife awareness, safety key in springtime

With warmer weather comes spring fever – and wildlife eager to venture out of hiding and into our neighborhoods.
El Paso is home to various wild animals: deer, mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, gray foxes, and recently the exotic oryx. Smaller creatures such as jackrabbits, cottontails, quail doves, raccoons, skunks, squirrels, and turtles live in our desert mountains and nearby water waves.
Ray Spears, captain game warden at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, says warmer months mean wildlife will emerge, babies will be born, and animals will thrive in surrounding landscapes. To ensure the safety of both animals and the community, local and state organizations want to educate the public on wildlife awareness.
“The wildlife is not as abundant as it used to be,” Spears said. “The more we build and push them from their habitat, the more it affects them. Since we built our city in their habitat, we have to learn to co-exist.”
Native wildlife species are essential to the ecosystem and our well-being. The longtime law enforcement officer says it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect them – and part of protecting them is knowing what to do and not do with it.
“Wildlife is exactly that, wild; they’re not pets,” Spears said.
Urbanization has caused wildlife to adapt to new environments, and many animals are now used to people and cars.
As a result, deer can be seen in neighborhoods, and coyotes sometimes jump into backyards.
“They live in our area, and we need to do our part to keep them safe,” he said. “I can’t imagine our world without deer grazing or eating by the mountain or a hawk circling in the desert. All these things define us living in the desert southwest.”
The purpose of awareness is not for people to fear the wildlife but to understand the dangers of dealing with it.
“It’s important that people be watchful as they’re driving and be aware of what you should do should you encounter wildlife,” he said. “If people live in an area where predators roam, bring small pets inside, especially at night.”
Spears also urges the community to research before recreational activities and invites people to take predator safety courses through the Texas Master Naturalist Program or look up information online.
“Also, if one should ever spot baby wildlife, it’s best to leave it alone,” he said. “Once imprinted with a human, it’s hard to release it to the wild. The best thing to do is call our office or get a hold of wildlife rehabilitators.”
Second Chance Wildlife Rescue, 7800 Doniphan, is the largest wildlife rehabilitation facility in West Texas. The organization owns a 7-acre lot where they’ve cared for wildlife patients since 2017.
“When we take the animal, we examine it, see what needs to be done for it, and watch it until their full recovery,” said Marcia Fulton, a wildlife rehabilitator at the facility.
The organization has designated treatment rooms, a surgical room, an intensive care unit and holding and isolation areas for babies and compromised animals. One of their ongoing projects is to create enclosures for eagles and hawks.
“We’re getting a lot of injured birds right now,” Fulton said. “To build our houses, we had to destroy theirs, and if we can help save some, that’s good.”
Second Chance Wildlife Rescue relies solely on volunteers, many of whom they lost because of the pandemic.
“We only have about five volunteers left,” she said. “Volunteering is rewarding and fun, but it’s serious work. We don’t play with the babies. We don’t name them, and we handle them as little as possible.”
The rescue’s board of directors will have an open house at 10 a.m. April 23 at their facility for anyone who wishes to serve.
“It’s a unique experience and a great way to make a difference,” Fulton said. “We teach them the different species, what they eat, and how they eat. They learn how to grab a bird’s wing, fix broken legs with a splint, and keep enclosures clean to maintain the property. I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and it hasn’t gotten tiring.”
