It was the first saloon in El Paso to have electric lights. It’s been a bar, a brothel, a theater and now a museum. And it has connections to famous – and infamous – El Pasoans, including John Wesley Hardin and Henry Trost. It is the Wigwam Museum on San Antonio Street in Downtown El Paso.
On the Aug. 8 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Bonnie Juarez, who runs the Wigwam Museum. She’ll explain its notorious place in El Paso history, including being briefly owned by famed gunslinger and outlaw John Wesley Hardin. Then guest Patricia Kiddney details Hardin’s demise in August 1895, just a block from the saloon.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
