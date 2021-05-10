Summer is here and it’s time to be outdoors!
But while you’re out riding your bikes, playing sports or swimming under the big El Paso sun, remember that spending too much time outside without protection can be dangerous.
That’s because although the sun keeps our planet warm enough for living things to thrive and gives us light so we can see, it can also burn us.
Here’s the science behind why the sun can burn us, according to the NASA Space Place:
Different Kinds of Energy
The sun sends lots of energy toward us all the time: Infrared radiation, which is heat; visible light, which is what our eyes can see; and ultraviolet light, which we can’t see with our eyes but know it’s there. And it can burn our skin.
Waves, Waves, Waves
Infrared radiation, visible light, and ultraviolet light are all types of waves in the electromagnetic spectrum. They’re all energy, but some have more energy than others.
Infrared waves have less energy than visible light waves. Infrared waves are longer with more space between each high and low. Ultraviolet waves have more energy than visible light does.
Feel the Burn
If too much ultraviolet light hits our skin, over time it can hurt our skin cells. The cells can die, and our bodies react. The skin gets red, and it can hurt a lot.
Ultraviolet light comes from the sun, but it can also bounce off of other surfaces like water, snow, and concrete. That means that even if you’re under an umbrella, you can still get a sunburn. Ultraviolet light can also go through clouds, so you can get burned on an overcast day. No fair!
