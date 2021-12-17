Who you gonna call? Helpful numbers

Whether you're a visitor in town for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl or a resident setting out about town this holiday season, here's some contact information for emergencies, event tickets and venues, travel and transportation and where to learn more about El Paso.
EMERGENCY & GENERAL INFORMATION
Area Codes
El Paso: 915
Southern New Mexico: 575
Ciudad Juárez: 011-52-656 (plus seven-digit phone number)
Emergency
911
El Paso Police Non-Emergency
915-832-4400
@eppolice on Twitter
El Paso City Services
Dial 311
Mexican Consulate
910 E. San Antonio
915-533-4082
14353/Mexico-in-El-Paso
Sun Bowl Association
915-533-4416 or 800-915-BOWL
@TonytheTigerSB on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram
El Paso Inc.
915-534-4422
@elpasoinc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Best of El Paso
(by El Paso Inc.)
915-534-4422
@bestofelpaso on Facebook & Instagram
VISITOR INFORMATION
Airport Visitor Information Center
El Paso International Airport
6701 Convair off Airway
915-534-0658; visitelpaso.com
Union Depot Visitor Information Center
400 W. San Antonio
915-534-0661; visitelpaso.com
TICKETS & VENUES
Ticketmaster
(800) 745-3000
El Paso Live
View upcoming shows in city-run venues
915-534-0600
@elpasolive on Facebook& Instagram
City-run venues
Abraham Chavez Theatre
Judson F. Williams Convention Center
Plaza Theatre
Plaza Theatre Box Office
125 Pioneer Plaza in Downtown
915-231-1100
@elpasolive on Facebook & Instagram
UTEP Office of Special Events
915-747-5481
@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook
UTEP Ticket Center
915-747-5234
2831 N. Mesa
Don Haskins Center
151 Glory Road
915-747-5481
@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook
El Paso County Coliseum
4100 E. Paisano
915-533-9899
@ElPasoColiseum on Facebook
TRAVEL & TRANSPORTATION
El Paso Airport
6701 Convair at Airway Blvd.
915-212-0330
elpasointernationalairport.com
@ElPasoInternationalAirport on Facebook
Sun Metro & Streetcar
Bus service & electric streetcars
915-212-3333
@sunmetro on Facebook
Greyhound Bus Terminal
200 W. San Antonio
(800) 231-2222
Border Taxi Cab
915-533-4245
Checker Taxi Cab Co.
915-532-2626
Yellow Cab Co.
915-532-9999
United Independent Cab Co.
915-590-TAXI
Sun City Cab
915-544-2211
Amtrak Passenger Station
915-545-2247
MORE ABOUT El Paso
El Paso Chamber
915-534-0500
@elpasochamber on Facebook
El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
915-566-4066
El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Facebook
Fort Bliss MWR
915-568-2121 or 915-546-6741
Fort Bliss MWR on Facebook
