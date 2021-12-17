You have permission to edit this article.
Who you gonna call? Helpful numbers

Whether you're a visitor in town for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl or a resident setting out about town this holiday season, here's some contact information for emergencies, event tickets and venues, travel and transportation and where to learn more about El Paso.

EMERGENCY & GENERAL INFORMATION

Area Codes

El Paso: 915

Southern New Mexico: 575

Ciudad Juárez: 011-52-656  (plus seven-digit phone number)

Emergency

911

El Paso Police Non-Emergency

915-832-4400

eppd.org

@eppolice on Twitter

El Paso City Services

Dial 311

Mexican Consulate

910 E. San Antonio

915-533-4082

consulate-info.com/consulate/

14353/Mexico-in-El-Paso

Sun Bowl Association

915-533-4416 or 800-915-BOWL

sunbowl.org

@TonytheTigerSB on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

 El Paso Inc.

915-534-4422

elpasoinc.com

@elpasoinc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Best of El Paso

(by El Paso Inc.)

915-534-4422

elpasoinc.com/boep

@bestofelpaso on Facebook & Instagram

Download the free app now

 VISITOR INFORMATION

Airport Visitor Information Center

El Paso International Airport

6701 Convair off Airway

915-534-0658; visitelpaso.com

 

Union Depot Visitor Information Center

400 W. San Antonio

915-534-0661; visitelpaso.com

TICKETS & VENUES

Ticketmaster

(800) 745-3000

ticketmaster.com

 

El Paso Live

View upcoming shows in city-run venues

915-534-0600

elpasolive.com

@elpasolive on Facebook& Instagram

 

City-run venues

Abraham Chavez Theatre

Judson F. Williams Convention Center

Plaza Theatre

Plaza Theatre Box Office

125 Pioneer Plaza in Downtown

915-231-1100

elpasolive.com

@elpasolive on Facebook & Instagram

 

UTEP Office of Special Events

915-747-5481

utepspecialevents.com

@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook

 

UTEP Ticket Center

915-747-5234

2831 N. Mesa

utep.edu/tickets

 

Don Haskins Center

151 Glory Road

915-747-5481

utepspecialevents.com

@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook

 

El Paso County Coliseum

4100 E. Paisano

915-533-9899

@ElPasoColiseum on Facebook

TRAVEL & TRANSPORTATION

 

El Paso Airport

6701 Convair at Airway Blvd.

915-212-0330

elpasointernationalairport.com

@ElPasoInternationalAirport on Facebook

 

Sun Metro & Streetcar

Bus service & electric streetcars

915-212-3333

sunmetro.net

@sunmetro on Facebook

 

Greyhound Bus Terminal

200 W. San Antonio

(800) 231-2222

Greyhound.com

 

Border Taxi Cab

915-533-4245

 

Checker Taxi Cab Co.

915-532-2626

 

Yellow Cab Co.

915-532-9999

 

United Independent Cab Co.

915-590-TAXI

 

Sun City Cab

915-544-2211

 

Amtrak Passenger Station

915-545-2247

 

 MORE ABOUT El Paso

 

El Paso Chamber 

915-534-0500

elpaso.org

@elpasochamber on Facebook

 

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

915-566-4066

ephcc.org

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Facebook

 

Fort Bliss MWR

915-568-2121 or 915-546-6741

bliss.armymwr.com

Fort Bliss MWR on Facebook

