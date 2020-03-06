You might not catch a leprechaun this St. Patrick’s Day, but you can certainly find plenty of green beer, Irish lagers and loads of fun across the borderland.
Justin Gibson, owner of Aurellia’s Bottle Shop and Brewhouse in West El Paso, said the shop has brewed up a special Irish export lager just for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. They will offer happy hour specials and a special menu on Tuesday, March 17. It is the first time the brew house, which has been open for 10 months, has offered this lager.
“We never make the same beer twice. Ever,” Gibson said. “To date, we’ve brewed 79 different beers so far.”
Blazing Tree Brewery in East El Paso will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 14. Manager Rick Raco said they’ll offer two pistachio green ales – a NEIPA (New England India Pale Ale) and a cream ale.
“This will be our third year (hosting an event). We mixed it up last year. We did pistachio cream along with Dry Irish Stout. The stout is our version of Guinness. This year, the pistachio NEIPA is the new one,” Raco said.
In addition to beer, there will be food trucks and live music.
(What won’t be happening this year is the traditional St. Patrick’s Cathedral parade, because students who typically participate in it will be on spring break, Cathedral High School officials said. But don’t worry, there’s plenty to do in the borderland to show off your green top hat and your gold-buckle shoes.)
Check out some additional St. Patrick’s Day events: