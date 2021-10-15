This year’s Halloween and Día de los Muertos festivities are back with a vengeance as fall ushers in a bag full of family-friendly treats.
Here’s a list of fall activities across the borderland. For more, visit our What’s Up calendar of events at elpasoinc.com/local-events
CORN MAZES
El Paso’s Corn Maze
“Spirit of the Desert” 10-acre corn maze; kiddie maze, train rides to the pumpkin patch, duck races, pedal cars, slides and double cow trains, face painting and food trucks.
Where: 1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday thru Oct. 31
How much: $8.95-$10.95 plus tax
Info: elpasocornmaze.com, El Paso’s Corn Maze on Facebook,
@elpasocornmaze on Instagram
La Union Corn Maze
This year’s theme is “We (heart) healthcare workers.” 12-acre maze, 18-acre pumpkin patch, flower maze, tractor-pulled wagon rides, 5-acre playground and picnic area, farm animal corral, zip line and concessions.
Where: 1101 Hwy. 28, Anthony, N.M.
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-
10 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday thru Nov. 7
How much: $10-$13; $5 pony rides. Pumpkins on sale.
Info: launionmaze.com,
La Union Maze on Facebook,
@launionmaze on Instagram
Mesilla Valley Maze
This year’s theme is “From Sea to Shining Sea.” Escape rooms, flower fields, slides, hamster wheels, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, live music, military monument, pedal carts, mystic walk, playground, photo areas, ring games. Concessions, country store items, face painting, gem mining, pumpkins & decor, rope-making and duck races are available for separate costs.
Where: 3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday thru Oct. 31
How much: $12-$15; children under 2 free.
Info: mesillavalleymaze.com or
@mesillavalleymaze on Facebook and Instagram
HAUNTED HOUSES
Forbidden Acres
Be ready for Rabid Rabbit and pure evilness to chase you around an outdoor maze.
Where: 13161 Tobacco (far East
Montana)
When: 8-10:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday thru Oct. 31
How much: $20
Info: @forbiddenacres on Facebook,
Murder House
Expect 10,000 square feet of killer klown madness. Food trucks and local vendors outside of the venue.
Where: 301 S. Ochoa
When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday & Sunday;
6 p.m.-midnight Friday & Saturday
thru Oct. 31
How much: $15-$25
Info: @murderhouseat301 on
Facebook, Instagram or call
915-227-0306
The Asylum
Serial killers, clowns and the deranged chase you around the asylum and its various rooms. Not recommended for kiddos 13 and under
Where: Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, 7051 S. Desert Blvd., Canutillo
How much: $25-$45
When: Hours/days change;
Info: 877-992-7483; theasylumelpaso.com,
@the_asylum_el_paso on Instagram
The Haunted Houses of Terror
The Fields Have Eyes corn maze
Where: Desert Warriors Paintball, 13900 Montana
The Haunted Theater
Where: Sunland Park Mall, second floor, 750 Sunland Park
When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday & Sunday; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday & Saturday thru Oct. 31.
How much: Eastside $20;
Westside $25
Info: @thehauntedhousesofterror on Facebook, Instagram
HALLOWEEN ROUNDUP
Saturday, Oct. 23
Boo at the Zoo
Multiple candy stations, costume contests, Wild Encounters show, pumpkin decorating, zoo attractions.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. (also Sunday, Oct. 24)
Regular zoo admission ($7.50-$12; free for babies 23 months & younger)
Info: @elpasozoo on Facebook & Instagram
Brew ‘n Brew Workshop
Texan Takeout, 8838 Viscount, Ste. K
6-9 p.m.
Create your own Halloween-inspired beer mug or wine glass.
$25/person. Includes a sample of beer or wine, crafting supplies, goodie bag.
Info: Texan Takeout on Facebook, texantakeoutllc on Instagram
Día de los Muertos Celebration
El Paso Downtown Arts District, 1 Arts Festival Plaza
Noon-9 p.m.
Performances, hands-on activities, artist & farmers market, streetcar rides, storytelling, community altar
Info: epma.art/diadelosmuertos, El Paso Downtown Arts District on Facebook.
Día de los Muertos Parade
El Paso Downtown Arts District
Route: San Antonio to Santa Fe; right on Missouri; right on N. Oregon to W. Mills; ends at El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza
4 p.m.
Local performers, community floats, larger-than-life mojigangas
Info: epma.art/diadelosmuertos, El Paso Downtown Arts District on Facebook
Full Moon Vampire Ball
RockHouse Bar & Grill, 9828 Montana
7 p.m.-2a.m.
Dancing, live performances, vendors.
$25-75/person
Info: RockHouse Dive Bar Kitchen Venue on Facebook
Halloween town art show & market
German Pub, 9530 Viscount
5-10 p.m.
Costume contest, live music, vendors, trick or treating. All ages, pet friendly.
Info: Kaleidoscope Art Market on Facebook, kaleidoscope_art_market on Instagram
Night of Spirits: Concordia cemetery tour
3700 Yandell
8-10 p.m. (also on Oct. 30)
Learn more about ghost hunting techniques. Costumes encouraged.
$20/person
Info: Lost El Paso, Lost El Paso Paranormal on Facebook. Tickets at eventbrite.com
Sunday, Oct. 24
20th Annual Operation Pumpkin
Benefiting Lee Moor’s Children’s Home
Coronado Country Club, 1044 Broadmoor
4:30-7 p.m.
Pumpkin carvings by local doctors and surgeons; silent auction, food and drinks. 21+ event. Auction items and pumpkins available for sale at operationpumpkin.org
$25/person.
Info: OperationPumpkin.org, 915-544-8777
Thursday, Oct. 28
The Halloween PlayDate
Union Plaza, 228 S. Durango
Halloween costumes encouraged, toddler event
Info: Union Plaza Loft on Instagram
Friday, Oct. 29
Halloween Ball
The Reagan
313 E. Mills
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cholo Goth Night will perform
$25/person
Info: stayhappening.com
YMCA Harvest Trunk or Treat
7060 Comington
4-7 p.m.
Info: Armed Services YMCA El Paso on Facebook
Saturday, Oct. 30
El Barrio Sports Club Trunk or Treat
Bowie High School
801 S. San Marcial
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Info: El Barrio Sports Club on Facebook
Halloween Bar Crawl
Rockstar Burger Bar, various bars in Downtown
217 N. Stanton
4 p.m.-midnight
$1,000-prize costume contest, drink specials, after party
$15-25/person
Info: Crawl with Us on Facebook
Midnight Mist Band
Four 80’s Bar and Grill
480 Talbot, Ste. A, Canutillo
7-11 p.m.
Celebrate your Halloween weekend with live music, great food, cold drinks.
Info: Midnight Mist Band on Facebook
Sunday, Oct. 31
KLAQ Halloween Parade
Album Park, 3110 Parkwood, 2 p.m.
Info: klaq.com
Nightmare on Main Street
1501 Main, San Elizario, Noon-10 p.m.
Costume contest, Día de los Muertos altar exhibits, trick or treating, scary storytelling
Info: sanelizariohistoricdistrict.com
Halloween Market
Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market
7930 N. Mesa, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Trick or treating, vendors
Info: Upper Valley Artists & Farmers Market on Facebook or Instagram
Haus of Horrors
Raves Club, 6816 Commerce
6 p.m.-2a.m.
Costume party, three-hour set by Doorly. 18+ event.
$20/person
Info: eventbrite.com
Dismember the Alamo
Alamo Drafhouse Cinema Montecillo
250 E. Montecillo
A wild double feature curated by the AGFA team . . . and some very special friends
Tickets: drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/agfa-presents-dismember-the-alamo-2021
Saturday, Nov. 6
Dia de los Muertos Altar Contest
El Paso Funeral Museum
6111 S. Desert, 5-9 p.m.
Storytelling, Young Ghostbusters slime activity, altar contest, vendors, food trucks, guest celebrities. All ages.
Info: El Paso Funeral Museum
on Facebook
