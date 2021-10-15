This year’s Halloween and Día de los Muertos festivities are back with a vengeance as fall ushers in a bag full of family-friendly treats.

Here’s a list of fall activities across the borderland. For more, visit our What’s Up calendar of events at elpasoinc.com/local-events

 

CORN MAZES

 

El Paso’s Corn Maze

 “Spirit of the Desert” 10-acre corn maze; kiddie maze, train rides to the pumpkin patch, duck races, pedal cars, slides and double cow trains, face painting and food trucks.

Where: 1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday thru Oct. 31

How much: $8.95-$10.95 plus tax

Info: elpasocornmaze.com, El Paso’s Corn Maze on Facebook,

@elpasocornmaze on Instagram

 

La Union Corn Maze

This year’s theme is “We (heart) healthcare workers.” 12-acre maze, 18-acre pumpkin patch, flower maze, tractor-pulled wagon rides, 5-acre playground and picnic area, farm animal corral, zip line and concessions.

Where: 1101 Hwy. 28, Anthony, N.M.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-

10 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday thru Nov. 7

How much: $10-$13; $5 pony rides. Pumpkins on sale.

Info: launionmaze.com,

La Union Maze on Facebook,

@launionmaze on Instagram

 

Mesilla Valley Maze

This year’s theme is “From Sea to Shining Sea.” Escape rooms, flower fields, slides, hamster wheels, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, live music, military monument, pedal carts, mystic walk, playground, photo areas, ring games. Concessions, country store items, face painting, gem mining, pumpkins & decor, rope-making and duck races are available for separate costs.

Where: 3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday thru Oct. 31

How much: $12-$15; children under 2 free.

Info: mesillavalleymaze.com or

@mesillavalleymaze on Facebook and Instagram

 

HAUNTED HOUSES

 

Forbidden Acres 

Be ready for Rabid Rabbit and pure evilness to chase you around an outdoor maze.

Where: 13161 Tobacco (far East

Montana)

When: 8-10:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday thru Oct. 31

How much: $20

Info: @forbiddenacres on Facebook,

Instagram

 

Murder House

Expect 10,000 square feet of killer klown madness. Food trucks and local vendors outside of the venue.

Where: 301 S. Ochoa

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday & Sunday;

6 p.m.-midnight Friday & Saturday

thru Oct. 31

How much: $15-$25

Info: @murderhouseat301 on

Facebook, Instagram or call

915-227-0306 

 

The Asylum

Serial killers, clowns and the deranged chase you around the asylum and its various rooms. Not recommended for kiddos 13 and under

Where: Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, 7051 S. Desert Blvd., Canutillo

How much: $25-$45

When: Hours/days change; 

Info: 877-992-7483; theasylumelpaso.com,

@the_asylum_el_paso on Instagram

 

The Haunted Houses of Terror

The Fields Have Eyes corn maze

Where: Desert Warriors Paintball, 13900 Montana

The Haunted Theater

Where: Sunland Park Mall, second floor, 750 Sunland Park

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday & Sunday; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday & Saturday thru Oct. 31.

How much: Eastside $20;

Westside $25

Info: @thehauntedhousesofterror on Facebook, Instagram

 

HALLOWEEN ROUNDUP

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

 

Boo at the Zoo

Multiple candy stations, costume contests, Wild Encounters show, pumpkin decorating, zoo attractions.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. (also Sunday, Oct. 24)

Regular zoo admission ($7.50-$12; free for babies 23 months & younger)

Info: @elpasozoo on Facebook & Instagram

Brew ‘n Brew Workshop

Texan Takeout, 8838 Viscount, Ste. K

6-9 p.m.

Create your own Halloween-inspired beer mug or wine glass.

$25/person. Includes a sample of beer or wine, crafting supplies, goodie bag.

Info: Texan Takeout on Facebook, texantakeoutllc on Instagram

 

Día de los Muertos Celebration

El Paso Downtown Arts District, 1 Arts Festival Plaza

Noon-9 p.m.

Performances, hands-on activities, artist & farmers market, streetcar rides, storytelling, community altar

Info: epma.art/diadelosmuertos, El Paso Downtown Arts District on Facebook.

 

Día de los Muertos Parade

El Paso Downtown Arts District

Route: San Antonio to Santa Fe; right on Missouri; right on N. Oregon to W. Mills; ends at El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza

4 p.m.

Local performers, community floats, larger-than-life mojigangas

Info: epma.art/diadelosmuertos, El Paso Downtown Arts District on Facebook

 

Full Moon Vampire Ball 

RockHouse Bar & Grill, 9828 Montana

7 p.m.-2a.m.

Dancing, live performances, vendors.

$25-75/person

Info: RockHouse Dive Bar Kitchen Venue on Facebook

 

Halloween town art show & market

German Pub, 9530 Viscount 

5-10 p.m.

Costume contest, live music, vendors, trick or treating. All ages, pet friendly. 

Info: Kaleidoscope Art Market on Facebook, kaleidoscope_art_market on Instagram

 

Night of Spirits: Concordia cemetery tour

3700 Yandell

8-10 p.m. (also on Oct. 30)

Learn more about ghost hunting techniques. Costumes encouraged.

$20/person

Info: Lost El Paso, Lost El Paso Paranormal on Facebook. Tickets at eventbrite.com 

Sunday, Oct. 24

 

20th Annual Operation Pumpkin

Benefiting Lee Moor’s Children’s Home

Coronado Country Club, 1044 Broadmoor

4:30-7 p.m.

Pumpkin carvings by local doctors and surgeons; silent auction, food and drinks. 21+ event. Auction items and pumpkins available for sale at operationpumpkin.org

$25/person.

Info: OperationPumpkin.org, 915-544-8777

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

 

The Halloween PlayDate

Union Plaza, 228 S. Durango

Halloween costumes encouraged, toddler event

Info: Union Plaza Loft on Instagram

 

Friday, Oct. 29

 

Halloween Ball

The Reagan

313 E. Mills

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cholo Goth Night will perform

$25/person

Info: stayhappening.com

 

YMCA Harvest Trunk or Treat

7060 Comington

4-7 p.m.

Info: Armed Services YMCA El Paso on Facebook

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

 

El Barrio Sports Club Trunk or Treat

Bowie High School

801 S. San Marcial

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Info: El Barrio Sports Club on Facebook

 

Halloween Bar Crawl

Rockstar Burger Bar, various bars in Downtown

217 N. Stanton

4 p.m.-midnight

$1,000-prize costume contest, drink specials, after party

$15-25/person

Info: Crawl with Us on Facebook

 

Midnight Mist Band

Four 80’s Bar and Grill

480 Talbot, Ste. A, Canutillo

7-11 p.m.

Celebrate your Halloween weekend with live music, great food, cold drinks.

Info: Midnight Mist Band on Facebook

 

Sunday, Oct. 31

 

KLAQ Halloween Parade

Album Park, 3110 Parkwood, 2 p.m.

Info: klaq.com 

 

Nightmare on Main Street

1501 Main, San Elizario, Noon-10 p.m.

Costume contest, Día de los Muertos altar exhibits, trick or treating, scary storytelling

Info: sanelizariohistoricdistrict.com

 

Halloween Market

Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market

7930 N. Mesa, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Trick or treating, vendors

Info: Upper Valley Artists & Farmers Market on Facebook or Instagram 

 

Haus of Horrors

Raves Club, 6816 Commerce

6 p.m.-2a.m.

Costume party, three-hour set by Doorly. 18+ event.

$20/person

Info: eventbrite.com

 

Dismember the Alamo

Alamo Drafhouse Cinema Montecillo

250 E. Montecillo

A wild double feature curated by the AGFA team . . . and some very special friends 

Tickets: drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/agfa-presents-dismember-the-alamo-2021

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

 

Dia de los Muertos Altar Contest

El Paso Funeral Museum

6111 S. Desert, 5-9 p.m.

Storytelling, Young Ghostbusters slime activity, altar contest, vendors, food trucks, guest celebrities. All ages.

Info: El Paso Funeral Museum

on Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.