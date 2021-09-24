Looking for something to get your kids away from the TV and their cell phones?
The borderland counts with numerous fun and educational activities this fall and into winter – and we have you covered with a starter list of family-friendly things to do and places to go.
On a budget? No worries, we’ve included some reasonably priced (or free!) activities, too.
The city’s four water parks – Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Oasis and Lost Kingdom – are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 before they close for the season.
The city’s recreation centers, however, remain open year-round (closed holidays) with a slew of activities, including sports and fitness, dance and music lessons and arts and crafts.
Find your nearest recreation center at elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation/recreation-centers.
And don’t forget the city and county parks, including Ascarate Park and the Playa Drain Trail, for walks, bike rides, picnics, playgrounds and more; and hiking trails of all levels across the borderland for day out with Mother Nature.
Visit elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation/parks/trails-and-trailheads for a full list and maps to the city’s trails and trailheads.
(Check with each venue before heading out as some activities may change.)
Adventure Zone
251 Redd Road
Info: adventurezoneelpaso.com
Mini golf, go karts, escape room, bumper boats, arcade.
Barnes & Noble Storytime
Participating locations
Info: barnesandnoble.com
Storytime Saturday at participating locations. Free.
Bob O's Family Fun Center
3851 Constitution
Info: bobosfun.com
Go karts, bumper boats, miniature golf, dizzy drums, train, flying banana ride, batting cages, arcade, laser tag.
Cattleman's Steakhouse
3450 S. Fabens Carlsbad, Fabens
Info: cattlemanssteakhouse.com
@cattlemans.Steakhouse on Facebook
Children's zoo, movie sets, snake pit, maze, lake walk, children's playground, activities and more.
Cre-Arte Art Studio
7815 Helen of Troy
Info: @crearte.artstudio on Instagram
Drawing, painting, sculpting classes.
El Paso's FarmLand
1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks
Info: elpasocornmaze.com
@elpasocornmaze on Instagram, Facebook
Corn maze, pumpkin train, duck races, pedal carts, slides, face painting. Open Oct. 9-31. Dates are subject to change.
El Paso Museum of Art
1 Arts Festival Plaza
Info: elpasoartmuseum.org
@ElPasoMuseum of Art on Facebook and Instagram
Exhibits, children's art classes, camps and workshops. Free admission.
El Paso Museum of History
510 N. Santa Fe
Info: epmuseumofhistory.org
@epmuseumofhistory on Facebook and Instagram
Exhibits, activities. Free admission.
El Paso Paintball
14372 Loving Lane
Info: elpasopaintball.com
Paintball park with turf fields.
El Paso Zoo
4001 E. Paisano
Info: elpasozoo.org
@elpasozoo on Facebook and Instagram
35 acres of animal exhibits, activities/attractions. Holiday events for Halloween, Christmas. Train rides, treehouse playground, endangered species carousel, wildlife amphitheater.
Hueco Tanks State Park
6900 Hueco Tanks Road No. 1
Info: tpwd.texas.gov
Hiking, rock climbing, sacred desert sanctuary, bird watching, study nature, picnicking, star gazing.
Ice Skating
4100 E. Paisano
Info: elpasohockey.org
Ice skating classes for children.
iFly El Paso
430 Vin Rambla
Info: iflyworld.com/elpaso/
Indoor skydiving for kids 3 and up
(and adults)
Jumbo Family Fun Center Park
7051 S. Desert Blvd, Canutillo
Inside Outlet Shoppes of El Paso
Info: jumbopark.net
Inflatable amusement park
Jungle Jaks
1700 N. Zaragoza
Info: junglejaksfun.com
@junglejaks on Instagram
Bumper boats, foam factory, go karts, toddler town, modeling studio, arts & crafts.
La Union Maze
1101 Highway 28, La Union, New Mexico
Info: launionmaze.com
@launionmaze on Facebook, Instagram
Maze, pumpkin patch, playground, picnic area. Maze is open from Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 7
Licon Dairy
11951 Glorietta, San Elizario
Info: @licondairy on Facebook
Park area, petting zoo, fishing pond, pedal boats, fresh cheese made daily.
Little Star City Readers
Participating El Paso Public Library locations
Info: elpasolibrary.og
Encourages early literacy and reading 1,000 books before the start of kindergarten. Children's storytime at various locations.
Mesilla Valley Maze
3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces
Info: mesillavalleymaze.com
@mesillavalleymaze on Facebook
More than 30 activities included with admission. Corn mazes, escape rooms, flower fields, slides, hamster wheels, hayrides, pumpkin patch, pedal carts, playground, photo areas, picnic areas.
Open Saturdays and Sundays thru Oct. 31.
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
4100 Dripping Springs, Las Cruces
Info: nmfarmandranchmuseum.org
@NMFRHM on Facebook
@nmfarmranchmuseum on Instagram
47 acres of livestock, gardens, demonstrations, exhibits.
Oasis Lanes
1660 N. Zaragoza
Info: oasisandfrankies.com
@oasislanes on Facebook and Instagram
Bowling, laser tag, arcade games, jumping balloons, outside carnival attractions.
Ozzy's Kids Club
Chico’s Kids Club
Info: eplocomotivefc.com; epchihuahuas.com
Kids ages 12 and under can join the clubs affiliated with the El Paso Locomotive FC and the El Paso Chihuahuas teams with an array of activities and benefits, including meeting the players
Ramirez Pecan Farm
13709 North Loop, Clint
Info: ramirezpecanfarm.com
Ramirez Pecan Farm LLC on Facebook, ramirez_pecan_farm on Instagram
Pumpkin festival in October, pecan picking events in December.
Red Door Escape Room
8889 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 2800; Fountains of Farah
Info: reddoorescape.com
Escape rooms with challenging puzzles to figure out with a team. Activity is recommended for kiddos ages 14 and up. Kids under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Rockin' Jump
4585 Ripley, Ste. 5
Info: rockinjump.com
@RockinJump on Facebook, @rockinjump on Instagram
Jump arena, dodgeball, slam dunk zone, climbing walls, ninja course, etc.
Roller Bomb Skating Ring
12320 Lorenzo Ruiz
Info: rollerbombrink.com
@rollerbombskatingrink on Instagram, Facebook
Open skate sessions, birthday parties, field trips, Old School Sundays and more
Topgolf
365 Vin Rambla
Info: topgolf.com/us/elpaso
Golf driving range for all ages. Kids under 16 must be accompanied by someone 21 and over at all times.
Urban Air Adventure Park
801 S. Mesa Hills
Info: urbanairtrampolinepark.com
@UrbanAirWestElPaso on Facebook
@urbanairpark on Instagram
Laser tag, sky rider, adventure hub, ropes course, climbing walls, bumper cars, trampolines, playground, dodge ball, more.
Western Playland Amusement Park
1249 Furturity, Sunland Park, New Mexico
Info: westernplayland.com
@WesternPlayland on Facebook & Instagram
Rides like roller coasters, carousel, bumper cars, kiddie rides, carnival games. Open thru Oct. 16.
