Looking for something to get your kids away from the TV and their cell phones?

The borderland counts with numerous fun and educational activities this fall and into winter – and we have you covered with a starter list of family-friendly things to do and places to go.

On a budget? No worries, we’ve included some reasonably priced (or free!) activities, too. 

The city’s four water parks – Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Oasis and Lost Kingdom – are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 before they close for the season. 

The city’s recreation centers, however, remain open year-round (closed holidays) with a slew of activities, including sports and fitness, dance and music lessons and arts and crafts.

Find your nearest recreation center at elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation/recreation-centers.

And don’t forget the city and county parks, including Ascarate Park and the Playa Drain Trail, for walks, bike rides, picnics, playgrounds and more; and hiking trails of all levels across the borderland for day out with Mother Nature.

Visit elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation/parks/trails-and-trailheads for a full list and maps to the city’s trails and trailheads.

(Check with each venue before heading out as some activities may change.)

Adventure Zone

251 Redd Road

Info: adventurezoneelpaso.com

Mini golf, go karts, escape room, bumper boats, arcade. 

 

Barnes & Noble Storytime

Participating locations

Info: barnesandnoble.com

Storytime Saturday at participating locations. Free.

 

Bob O's Family Fun Center 

3851 Constitution

Info: bobosfun.com 

Go karts, bumper boats, miniature golf, dizzy drums, train, flying banana ride, batting cages, arcade, laser tag. 

 

Cattleman's Steakhouse

3450 S. Fabens Carlsbad, Fabens

Info: cattlemanssteakhouse.com

@cattlemans.Steakhouse on Facebook

Children's zoo, movie sets, snake pit, maze, lake walk, children's playground, activities and more. 

 

Cre-Arte Art Studio

7815 Helen of Troy

Info: @crearte.artstudio on Instagram

Drawing, painting, sculpting classes.

 

El Paso's FarmLand 

1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks

Info: elpasocornmaze.com

@elpasocornmaze on Instagram, Facebook

Corn maze, pumpkin train, duck races, pedal carts, slides, face painting. Open Oct. 9-31. Dates are subject to change.

 

El Paso Museum of Art

1 Arts Festival Plaza

Info: elpasoartmuseum.org

@ElPasoMuseum of Art on Facebook and Instagram

Exhibits, children's art classes, camps and workshops. Free admission. 

 

El Paso Museum of History

510 N. Santa Fe

Info: epmuseumofhistory.org

@epmuseumofhistory on Facebook and Instagram

Exhibits, activities. Free admission.

 

El Paso Paintball

14372 Loving Lane

Info: elpasopaintball.com

Paintball park with turf fields.

 

El Paso Zoo

4001 E. Paisano

Info: elpasozoo.org

@elpasozoo on Facebook and Instagram

35 acres of animal exhibits, activities/attractions. Holiday events for Halloween, Christmas. Train rides, treehouse playground, endangered species carousel, wildlife amphitheater.

 

Hueco Tanks State Park 

6900 Hueco Tanks Road No. 1

Info: tpwd.texas.gov

Hiking, rock climbing, sacred desert sanctuary, bird watching, study nature, picnicking, star gazing. 

 

Ice Skating

4100 E. Paisano

Info: elpasohockey.org

Ice skating classes for children.

iFly El Paso

430 Vin Rambla

Info: iflyworld.com/elpaso/

Indoor skydiving for kids 3 and up

(and adults)

 

Jumbo Family Fun Center Park

7051 S. Desert Blvd, Canutillo

Inside Outlet Shoppes of El Paso

Info: jumbopark.net

Inflatable amusement park

 

Jungle Jaks

1700 N. Zaragoza

Info: junglejaksfun.com

@junglejaks on Instagram

Bumper boats, foam factory, go karts, toddler town, modeling studio, arts & crafts.

 

La Union Maze

1101 Highway 28, La Union, New Mexico

Info: launionmaze.com

@launionmaze on Facebook, Instagram

Maze, pumpkin patch, playground, picnic area. Maze is open from Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 7

 

Licon Dairy

11951 Glorietta, San Elizario

Info: @licondairy on Facebook

Park area, petting zoo, fishing pond, pedal boats, fresh cheese made daily.

 

Little Star City Readers

Participating El Paso Public Library locations

Info: elpasolibrary.og 

Encourages early literacy and reading 1,000 books before the start of kindergarten. Children's storytime at various locations. 

 

Mesilla Valley Maze

3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces

Info: mesillavalleymaze.com

@mesillavalleymaze on Facebook

More than 30 activities included with admission. Corn mazes, escape rooms, flower fields, slides, hamster wheels, hayrides, pumpkin patch, pedal carts, playground, photo areas, picnic areas.

Open Saturdays and Sundays thru Oct. 31.

 

New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum 

4100 Dripping Springs, Las Cruces

Info: nmfarmandranchmuseum.org 

@NMFRHM on Facebook 

@nmfarmranchmuseum on Instagram 

47 acres of livestock, gardens, demonstrations, exhibits.  

 

Oasis Lanes 

1660 N. Zaragoza

Info: oasisandfrankies.com

@oasislanes on Facebook and Instagram

Bowling, laser tag, arcade games, jumping balloons, outside carnival attractions.

 

Ozzy's Kids Club

Chico’s Kids Club

Info: eplocomotivefc.com; epchihuahuas.com 

Kids ages 12 and under can join the clubs affiliated with the El Paso Locomotive FC and the El Paso Chihuahuas teams with an array of activities and benefits, including meeting the players

 

 

Ramirez Pecan Farm 

13709 North Loop, Clint

Info: ramirezpecanfarm.com

Ramirez Pecan Farm LLC on Facebook, ramirez_pecan_farm on Instagram

Pumpkin festival in October, pecan picking events in December.

 

Red Door Escape Room

8889 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 2800; Fountains of Farah

Info: reddoorescape.com

Escape rooms with challenging puzzles to figure out with a team. Activity is recommended for kiddos ages 14 and up. Kids under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Rockin' Jump

4585 Ripley, Ste. 5

Info: rockinjump.com

@RockinJump on Facebook, @rockinjump on Instagram

Jump arena, dodgeball, slam dunk zone, climbing walls, ninja course, etc.  

 

Roller Bomb Skating Ring

12320 Lorenzo Ruiz

Info: rollerbombrink.com

@rollerbombskatingrink on Instagram, Facebook 

Open skate sessions, birthday parties, field trips, Old School Sundays and more

 

Topgolf

365 Vin Rambla

Info: topgolf.com/us/elpaso

Golf driving range for all ages. Kids under 16 must be accompanied by someone 21 and over at all times. 

 

Urban Air Adventure Park

801 S. Mesa Hills

Info: urbanairtrampolinepark.com

@UrbanAirWestElPaso on Facebook

@urbanairpark on Instagram

Laser tag, sky rider, adventure hub, ropes course, climbing walls, bumper cars, trampolines, playground, dodge ball, more. 

 

Western Playland Amusement Park

1249 Furturity, Sunland Park, New Mexico

Info: westernplayland.com

@WesternPlayland on Facebook & Instagram

Rides like roller coasters, carousel, bumper cars, kiddie rides, carnival games. Open thru Oct. 16. 

