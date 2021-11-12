The winter holidays are around the corner, kick ing off this week with the WinterFest events. The El Paso WinterFest – complete with the parade of lights, ice skating, holiday movies and more – is Nov. 20 through Jan. 6 in San Jacinto Plaza and the Arts District in Downtown. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sun Bowl Parade is slated for 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, along Montana Avenue. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is at 10 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.
But there’s much, much more to do in El Paso to keep fill your entertainment calendars.
Here’s a glimpse at what else is up and coming in the borderland’s biggest venues.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Paquita la del Barrio
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Café Tacvba
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5
The Nutcracker
7:30 p.m. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4
EPSO Home for the Holidays
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Daughtry
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Thursday, Dec. 9
Drag Queen Christmas
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Dec. 11
ZZ Top
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12
Stomp
Various times; Plaza Theatre
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Dave Koz and Friends
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Dec. 18
Merry-Achi Christmas
Mariachi Sol de Mexico
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Christian Nodal
9 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Jan. 7
Jo Koy
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 16-17
Broadway in El Paso
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Various times, Plaza Theatre
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22
El Paso Symphony Orchestra
Double Trouble
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, Jan. 30
Tom Segura
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tuesday-Wednesday. Feb. 1-2
Broadway in El Paso
Fiddler on the Roof
Various times, Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Feb. 3
Camila
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 5
Shen Yun
Various times; Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Kansas
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Feb. 10
Jay Wheeler
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 11
Bad Bunny
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Feb. 12
The Texas Tenors
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Monday, Feb. 14
Tyler the Creator
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, Feb. 28
Ghost and Volbeat
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Tuesday-Wednesday, March 1-2
Broadway in El Paso
Anastasia
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 3
Chicago
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, March 5
Ana Gabriel
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, March 19
El Paso Opera: Frida
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sunday, March 20
Daniel Habif
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Monday, March 21
Jersey Boys
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, March 27
Swan Lake: Russian Ballet Theatre
6 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 31
Rage Against the Machine
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, April 1
Ricardo Arjona
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, April 11
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, April 16
Harlem Globetrotters
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, April 24
Jeff Dunham
3 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Tuesday, April 26
Broadway in El Paso
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, May 4
J Balvin
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
