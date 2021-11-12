The winter holidays are around the corner, kick ing off this week with the WinterFest events. The El Paso WinterFest – complete with the parade of lights, ice skating, holiday movies and more – is Nov. 20 through Jan. 6 in San Jacinto Plaza and the Arts District in Downtown. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sun Bowl Parade is slated for 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, along Montana Avenue. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is at 10 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

But there’s much, much more to do in El Paso to keep fill your entertainment calendars.

Here’s a glimpse at what else is up and coming in the borderland’s biggest venues.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Paquita la del Barrio

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Café Tacvba

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5

The Nutcracker

7:30 p.m. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4

EPSO Home for the Holidays

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Daughtry

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Thursday, Dec. 9

Drag Queen Christmas

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, Dec. 11

ZZ Top

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12

Stomp

Various times; Plaza Theatre

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Dave Koz and Friends

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, Dec. 18

Merry-Achi Christmas

Mariachi Sol de Mexico

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Christian Nodal

9 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Friday, Jan. 7

Jo Koy

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Sunday-Monday, Jan. 16-17

Broadway in El Paso

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Various times, Plaza Theatre

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22

El Paso Symphony Orchestra

Double Trouble

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Sunday, Jan. 30

Tom Segura

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Tuesday-Wednesday. Feb. 1-2

Broadway in El Paso

Fiddler on the Roof

Various times, Plaza Theatre

Thursday, Feb. 3

Camila

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, Feb. 5

Shen Yun

Various times; Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Kansas

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, Feb. 10

Jay Wheeler

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Friday, Feb. 11

Bad Bunny

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Saturday, Feb. 12

The Texas Tenors

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Monday, Feb. 14

Tyler the Creator

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Monday, Feb. 28

Ghost and Volbeat

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Tuesday-Wednesday, March 1-2

Broadway in El Paso

Anastasia

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, March 3

Chicago

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday, March 5

Ana Gabriel

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Saturday, March 19

El Paso Opera: Frida

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sunday, March 20

Daniel Habif

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Monday, March 21

Jersey Boys

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Sunday, March 27

Swan Lake: Russian Ballet Theatre

6 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, March 31

Rage Against the Machine

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Friday, April 1

Ricardo Arjona

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Monday, April 11

The Greatest Hits of Foreigner

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday, April 16

Harlem Globetrotters

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Sunday, April 24

Jeff Dunham

3 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Tuesday, April 26

Broadway in El Paso

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, May 4

J Balvin

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

