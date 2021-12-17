There’s always plenty to do around the Sun City – even when the skies are a little grayer as the cooler weather sets in. Aside from the day-to-day attractions for people of all ages – including the holiday WinterFest in Downtown through Jan. 2 – El Paso boasts a full calendar of concerts, theater, comedy and more.
Here’s a glimpse at What’ Up & Coming in the borderland’s biggest venues now through summer 2022.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Merry-Achi Christmas
Mariachi Sol de Mexico
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Christian Nodal
9 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Jan. 7
Jo Koy
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 16-17
Broadway in El Paso
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Various times, Plaza Theatre
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22
El Paso Symphony Orchestra
Double Trouble
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, Jan. 30
Tom Segura
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tuesday-Wednesday. Feb. 1-2
Broadway in El Paso
Fiddler on the Roof
Various times, Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Feb. 3
Camila
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 5
Shen Yun
Various times; Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Kansas
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Feb. 10
Jay Wheeler
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 11
Bad Bunny
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Feb. 12
The Texas Tenors
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Monday, Feb. 14
Tyler the Creator
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Baby Shark Live
6 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Monday, Feb. 28
Ghost and Volbeat
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Tuesday-Wednesday, March 1-2
Broadway in El Paso
Anastasia
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 3
Chicago
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, March 5
Ana Gabriel
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, March 19
El Paso Opera: Frida
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sunday, March 20
Daniel Habif
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Monday, March 21
Jersey Boys
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, March 25
Whiskey Mayers
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sunday, March 27
Swan Lake
Russian Ballet Theatre
6 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 31
Rage Against the Machine
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Jesse & Joy
with Little Jesus & Chule
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Chris Botti
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, April 1
Ricardo Arjona
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, April 11
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, April 16
Harlem Globetrotters
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, April 24
Jeff Dunham
3 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Earth, Wind & Fire
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Tuesday, April 26
Broadway in El Paso
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, May 4
J Balvin
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, May 18
Roberto Carlos
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22
Sun City Craft Beer Festival
1 p.m. El Paso Convention Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.