There’s always plenty to do around the Sun City – even when the skies are a little grayer as the cooler weather sets in. Aside from the day-to-day attractions for people of all ages – including the holiday WinterFest in Downtown through Jan. 2 – El Paso boasts a full calendar of concerts, theater, comedy and more.

Here’s a glimpse at What’ Up & Coming in the borderland’s biggest venues now through summer 2022.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Merry-Achi Christmas

Mariachi Sol de Mexico

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Christian Nodal

9 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Friday, Jan. 7

Jo Koy

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Sunday-Monday, Jan. 16-17

Broadway in El Paso

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Various times, Plaza Theatre

 

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22

El Paso Symphony Orchestra

Double Trouble

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sunday, Jan. 30

Tom Segura

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Tuesday-Wednesday. Feb. 1-2

Broadway in El Paso

Fiddler on the Roof

Various times, Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Camila

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Feb. 5

Shen Yun

Various times; Plaza Theatre

 

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Kansas

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Jay Wheeler

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Friday, Feb. 11

Bad Bunny

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Saturday, Feb. 12

The Texas Tenors

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Tyler the Creator

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

 

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Baby Shark Live

6 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Monday, Feb. 28

Ghost and Volbeat

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Tuesday-Wednesday, March 1-2

Broadway in El Paso

Anastasia

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, March 3

Chicago

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Saturday, March 5

Ana Gabriel

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday, March 19

El Paso Opera: Frida

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Sunday, March 20

Daniel Habif

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Monday, March 21

Jersey Boys

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, March 25

Whiskey Mayers

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Sunday, March 27

Swan Lake

Russian Ballet Theatre

6 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, March 31

Rage Against the Machine

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Jesse & Joy

with Little Jesus & Chule

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Chris Botti

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Friday, April 1

Ricardo Arjona

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Monday, April 11

The Greatest Hits of Foreigner

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday, April 16

Harlem Globetrotters

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Sunday, April 24

Jeff Dunham

3 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Earth, Wind & Fire

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Tuesday, April 26

Broadway in El Paso

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Wednesday, May 4

J Balvin

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Wednesday, May 18

Roberto Carlos

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22

Sun City Craft Beer Festival 

1 p.m. El Paso Convention Center

