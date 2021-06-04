After a year of hit-or-miss online performances, we’ve longed for live music concerts filled with lights, smoke, big screens and songs that make us cry our hearts out, rock out or dance in our seats.

Our favorite musicians and big local venues are responding: Our What’s Up calendar is filling up fast with music of all genres setting or rescheduling their borderland shows.

Here are the music concerts lined up for El Paso so far this year – all dependent on the pandemic’s trajectory and government orders that may follow. Please check each venue’s box office or website for any changes and updates.

If you’re looking for more things to do across the borderland, keep an eye out for the return of our weekly events calendar in the B Section very soon! 

To get your event included – whether you’re a corner bar, local band, entertainment promoter, community organization or a venue manager – create your free account now at elpasoinc.com/calendar and easily upload and promote your events.

Get your tickets 

Abraham Chavez Theatre /

Judson F. Williams Convention

Center / Plaza Theatre

Downtown

915-231-1100

elpasolive.com

@elpasolive on Facebook

 

Don Haskins Center

151 Glory Road

915-747-5481

utepspecialevents.com

@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook

 

El Paso County Coliseum

4100 E. Paisano

915-533-9899

@ElPasoColiseum on Facebook

 

Southwest University Park

1 Ballpark Plaza Downtown

915-533-2273

southwestuniversity.com

epchihuahuas.com

eplocomotivefc.com 

 

Ticketmaster 

ticketmaster.com/discover/concerts/el-paso

 

CONCERTS 

Wednesday, June 23

ZZ Top

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre 

 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Rick Trevino with Patsy Torres

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sunday, July 11 

Intocable 

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre 

 

Thursday, July 22

Divas Tour

Lucia Mendez, Rocio Banquells, Dulce, Manoela Torres

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Aug. 4

Pancho Barraza

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre 

 

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Megadeth and Lamb of God 

6 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Friday, Aug. 27 

Matute: Planeta Retro Tour 

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre 

 

Thursday, Sept. 2

Los Angeles Azules

8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday, Sept. 11 

Kane Brown and Chris Lane

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center 

 

Saturday, Sept. 18

Alejandro Fernandez

with Alex Fernandez

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Lost in Love Tour

MC Magic, Lil Rob, Jay Roxxx

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sunday, Sept. 19

Marisela: La Dama De Hierro Tour

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, Sept. 24

Ana Gabriel 

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum 

Friday, Sept. 24 

Maluma: Papi Juancho Tour 

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center 

 

Saturday, Sept. 25

Pepe Aguilar with

Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

I Love Freestyle Music Tour

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre 

 

Thursday, Oct. 7

December 63’

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre 

 

Thursday, Oct. 7 

Gilberto Santa Rosa 

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre 

 

Monday, Oct. 11

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center 

 

Friday, Oct. 15

The Fab Four

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre 

 

Saturday, Oct. 16 

David Bisbal 

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre 

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center 

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

Dwight Yoakam 

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre 

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Alejandro Sanz

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

Cristian Castro: Hits Tour

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Wednesday, Nov. 10 

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin 

7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center 

 

REO Speedwagon

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre 

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

The Music of Pink Floyd

Laser Spectacular

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Christian Nodal

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

