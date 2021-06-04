After a year of hit-or-miss online performances, we’ve longed for live music concerts filled with lights, smoke, big screens and songs that make us cry our hearts out, rock out or dance in our seats.
Our favorite musicians and big local venues are responding: Our What’s Up calendar is filling up fast with music of all genres setting or rescheduling their borderland shows.
Here are the music concerts lined up for El Paso so far this year – all dependent on the pandemic’s trajectory and government orders that may follow. Please check each venue’s box office or website for any changes and updates.
If you’re looking for more things to do across the borderland, keep an eye out for the return of our weekly events calendar in the B Section very soon!
To get your event included – whether you’re a corner bar, local band, entertainment promoter, community organization or a venue manager – create your free account now at elpasoinc.com/calendar and easily upload and promote your events.
Get your tickets
Abraham Chavez Theatre /
Judson F. Williams Convention
Center / Plaza Theatre
Downtown
915-231-1100
@elpasolive on Facebook
Don Haskins Center
151 Glory Road
915-747-5481
@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook
El Paso County Coliseum
4100 E. Paisano
915-533-9899
@ElPasoColiseum on Facebook
Southwest University Park
1 Ballpark Plaza Downtown
915-533-2273
Ticketmaster
ticketmaster.com/discover/concerts/el-paso
CONCERTS
Wednesday, June 23
ZZ Top
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Rick Trevino with Patsy Torres
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, July 11
Intocable
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, July 22
Divas Tour
Lucia Mendez, Rocio Banquells, Dulce, Manoela Torres
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Aug. 4
Pancho Barraza
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Megadeth and Lamb of God
6 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Aug. 27
Matute: Planeta Retro Tour
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Sept. 2
Los Angeles Azules
8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, Sept. 11
Kane Brown and Chris Lane
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Sept. 18
Alejandro Fernandez
with Alex Fernandez
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Lost in Love Tour
MC Magic, Lil Rob, Jay Roxxx
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, Sept. 19
Marisela: La Dama De Hierro Tour
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, Sept. 24
Ana Gabriel
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, Sept. 24
Maluma: Papi Juancho Tour
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Sept. 25
Pepe Aguilar with
Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
I Love Freestyle Music Tour
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 2
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Oct. 7
December 63’
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Oct. 7
Gilberto Santa Rosa
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Monday, Oct. 11
TobyMac Hits Deep Tour
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Oct. 15
The Fab Four
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 16
David Bisbal
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 23
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, Oct. 24
Dwight Yoakam
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Alejandro Sanz
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Nov. 6
Cristian Castro: Hits Tour
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
REO Speedwagon
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, Nov. 13
The Music of Pink Floyd
Laser Spectacular
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Dec. 18
Christian Nodal
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.