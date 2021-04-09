It’s been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged our community shuttered entertainment venues across the borderland.

As cases drop and vaccines are more widely distributed, concerts, festivals and other events are scheduling their return to the region. At what capacity and under what safety protocols is still being determined for most, event organizers said.

Here’s what we know is up & coming this summer and into fall – all dependent on the pandemic’s trajectory and government orders that may follow.

Please each venue’s box office for any changes and

updates.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5-16

Disney on Ice Presents

Mickey’s Search Party

Multiple, El Paso County Coliseum

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Mike Salazar

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Jaime Munguia vs.

Maciej Sulecki

1:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Daniel Habif:

Inquebrantables

World Tour 2020

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

SUNDAY, MAY 23

Grupo Firme

7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Mike Salazar

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Rage Against The Machine

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

JUNE 7-12

Les Miserables

Various times, Plaza Theatre

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Shen Yun

Various times, Plaza Theatre

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

ZZ Top

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

TUESDAY, AUG. 10

Rick Trevino with Special

Guest Patsy Torres

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Intocable

8 p.m., Plaza Theatre

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

El Paso LiveFit Expo

El Paso Convention Center

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Megadeth and

Lamb of God

6 p.m. Don Haskins Center

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Matute: Planeta Retro Tour

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Enrique Iglesias &

Ricky Martin

7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Kane Brown and

Chris Lane

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

FRI.-SUN., SEPT. 10-12

El Paso Comic Con

Various times, El Paso

Convention Center

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Franco Escamilla

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

Marisela: La Dama

De Hierro Tour

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Ana Gabriel

8 p.m., El Paso County Coliseum

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Maluma: Papi Juancho Tour

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

3F Auto Show

2 p.m. El Paso Convention Center

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Pink Floyd Laser

Spectacular

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

December 63’

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Gilberto Santa Rosa

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

MONDAY, OCT. 11

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

David Bisbal

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Banda MS de Sergio

Lizarraga

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

Dwight Yoakam

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Cristian Castro: Hits Tour

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

REO Speedwagon

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

SAT-SUN, DEC. 11 – 12

Stomp

Various times, Plaza Theatre

