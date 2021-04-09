It’s been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged our community shuttered entertainment venues across the borderland.
As cases drop and vaccines are more widely distributed, concerts, festivals and other events are scheduling their return to the region. At what capacity and under what safety protocols is still being determined for most, event organizers said.
Here’s what we know is up & coming this summer and into fall – all dependent on the pandemic’s trajectory and government orders that may follow.
Please each venue’s box office for any changes and
updates.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5-16
Disney on Ice Presents
Mickey’s Search Party
Multiple, El Paso County Coliseum
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Mike Salazar
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Jaime Munguia vs.
Maciej Sulecki
1:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Daniel Habif:
Inquebrantables
World Tour 2020
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Grupo Firme
7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Mike Salazar
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Rage Against The Machine
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
JUNE 7-12
Les Miserables
Various times, Plaza Theatre
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Shen Yun
Various times, Plaza Theatre
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
ZZ Top
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Rick Trevino with Special
Guest Patsy Torres
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Intocable
8 p.m., Plaza Theatre
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
El Paso LiveFit Expo
El Paso Convention Center
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Megadeth and
Lamb of God
6 p.m. Don Haskins Center
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Matute: Planeta Retro Tour
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Enrique Iglesias &
Ricky Martin
7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Kane Brown and
Chris Lane
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
FRI.-SUN., SEPT. 10-12
El Paso Comic Con
Various times, El Paso
Convention Center
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Franco Escamilla
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Marisela: La Dama
De Hierro Tour
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Ana Gabriel
8 p.m., El Paso County Coliseum
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Maluma: Papi Juancho Tour
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
3F Auto Show
2 p.m. El Paso Convention Center
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Pink Floyd Laser
Spectacular
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
December 63’
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Gilberto Santa Rosa
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 11
TobyMac Hits Deep Tour
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
David Bisbal
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Banda MS de Sergio
Lizarraga
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
Dwight Yoakam
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Cristian Castro: Hits Tour
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
REO Speedwagon
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
SAT-SUN, DEC. 11 – 12
Stomp
Various times, Plaza Theatre
