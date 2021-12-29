Whiskey Myers.jpg

Happy New Year!

If your resolutions include getting out more, spending more time with family and friends and enjoying our great city, here’s a great place to start.

Our What’s Up & Coming calendar gives a glimpse of upcoming shows in El Paso’s biggest venues, including concerts, comedy shows and theater. 

Of course, there’s plenty more “to do” across ever corner of the borderland – from local markets to live music in area night spots to art shows in and out of gallery walls. 

For that, we invite you to visit elpasoinc.com/local-events – our all-inclusive calendar of things happening in the region.

And, if you’re a musician, band, visual artist, venue manager, entertainment promoter, civic group or anything in between, we encourage you to create a free account where you can list your event. 

Events are free to list, or you can upgrade your listing to get maximum exposure in print and online.

Here’s a glimpse at What’ Up & Coming in the first half of 2022:

 

Friday, Jan. 7

Jo Koy

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Saturday, Jan. 15

Pancho Barraza

7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Sunday-Monday, Jan. 16-17

Broadway in El Paso

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Various times, Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Jerry Rivera

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22

El Paso Symphony Orchestra

Double Trouble

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sunday, Jan. 30

Tom Segura

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 1-2

Broadway in El Paso

Fiddler on the Roof

Various times, Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Camila

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Feb. 5

Shen Yun

Various times; Plaza Theatre

 

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Kansas

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Jay Wheeler

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Friday, Feb. 11

Bad Bunny

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Saturday, Feb. 12

The Texas Tenors

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Tyler the Creator

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Baby Shark Live

6 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Monday, Feb. 28

Ghost and Volbeat

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Tuesday-Wednesday,March 1-2

Broadway in El Paso

Anastasia

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, March 3

Chicago

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Saturday, March 5

Ana Gabriel

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6

Monster Jam

Various times, Sun Bowl Stadium

 

Saturday, March 19

El Paso Opera: Frida

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Los Terricolas

with MC Magic Jay Roxxx & DJ Kane

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

  

Sunday, March 20

Daniel Habif

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Monday, March 21

Jersey Boys

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, March 25

Whiskey Mayers

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Mario Aguilar

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sunday, March 27

Swan Lake: Russian Ballet Theatre

6 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, March 31

Rage Against the Machine

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Jesse & Joy

with Little Jesus & Chule

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Chris Botti

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Friday, April 1

Ricardo Arjona

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Monday, April 11

The Greatest Hits of Foreigner

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Saturday, April 16

Harlem Globetrotters

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Sunday, April 24

Jeff Dunham

3 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Earth, Wind & Fire

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Los Hijos de Mothman

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre 

 

Tuesday, April 26

Broadway in El Paso

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, April 27

David Sedaris

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, April 29

Amanda Miguel & Diego Verdaguer

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sunday, May 1

Celtic Woman

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Wednesday, May 4

J Balvin

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Wednesday, May 18

Roberto Carlos

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Friday, May 20

Enrique Bunbury

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22

Sun City Craft Beer Festival 

1 p.m. El Paso Convention Center

 

Tuesday-Wednesday, May 24-25

Waitress

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, May 27

Jack White

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Tuesday, June 21

Glenn Miller Orchestra

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

