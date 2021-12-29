Happy New Year!
If your resolutions include getting out more, spending more time with family and friends and enjoying our great city, here’s a great place to start.
Our What’s Up & Coming calendar gives a glimpse of upcoming shows in El Paso’s biggest venues, including concerts, comedy shows and theater.
Of course, there’s plenty more “to do” across ever corner of the borderland – from local markets to live music in area night spots to art shows in and out of gallery walls.
For that, we invite you to visit elpasoinc.com/local-events – our all-inclusive calendar of things happening in the region.
And, if you’re a musician, band, visual artist, venue manager, entertainment promoter, civic group or anything in between, we encourage you to create a free account where you can list your event.
Events are free to list, or you can upgrade your listing to get maximum exposure in print and online.
Here’s a glimpse at What’ Up & Coming in the first half of 2022:
Friday, Jan. 7
Jo Koy
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Jan. 15
Pancho Barraza
7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 16-17
Broadway in El Paso
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Various times, Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Jan. 27
Jerry Rivera
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22
El Paso Symphony Orchestra
Double Trouble
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, Jan. 30
Tom Segura
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 1-2
Broadway in El Paso
Fiddler on the Roof
Various times, Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Feb. 3
Camila
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 5
Shen Yun
Various times; Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Kansas
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Feb. 10
Jay Wheeler
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 11
Bad Bunny
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Feb. 12
The Texas Tenors
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Monday, Feb. 14
Tyler the Creator
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Baby Shark Live
6 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Monday, Feb. 28
Ghost and Volbeat
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Tuesday-Wednesday,March 1-2
Broadway in El Paso
Anastasia
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 3
Chicago
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, March 5
Ana Gabriel
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6
Monster Jam
Various times, Sun Bowl Stadium
Saturday, March 19
El Paso Opera: Frida
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Los Terricolas
with MC Magic Jay Roxxx & DJ Kane
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, March 20
Daniel Habif
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Monday, March 21
Jersey Boys
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, March 25
Whiskey Mayers
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Mario Aguilar
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, March 27
Swan Lake: Russian Ballet Theatre
6 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 31
Rage Against the Machine
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Jesse & Joy
with Little Jesus & Chule
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Chris Botti
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, April 1
Ricardo Arjona
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, April 11
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, April 16
Harlem Globetrotters
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, April 24
Jeff Dunham
3 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Earth, Wind & Fire
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Los Hijos de Mothman
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tuesday, April 26
Broadway in El Paso
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, April 27
David Sedaris
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, April 29
Amanda Miguel & Diego Verdaguer
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, May 1
Celtic Woman
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, May 4
J Balvin
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, May 18
Roberto Carlos
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, May 20
Enrique Bunbury
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22
Sun City Craft Beer Festival
1 p.m. El Paso Convention Center
Tuesday-Wednesday, May 24-25
Waitress
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, May 27
Jack White
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Tuesday, June 21
Glenn Miller Orchestra
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.