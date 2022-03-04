NASCAR Clash Auto Racing

The diverse sounds of Bad Bunny, Kansas, Chicago and Volbeat helped kick off El Paso’s 2022 concert lineup – but there’s much more in store.

Recently announced shows include hip-hop/rappers Ice Cube and Friends, all-boy pop band Big Time Rush, Mexican crooner Marco Antonio “El Buki” Solis and norteña kings Los Tigres del Norte.

This year, we’ll also see the return of the Star City Tattoo Expo and the Sun City Craft Beer Festival to Downtown.

Here’s a glimpse at What’s Up & Coming in the borderland’s biggest venues:

APRIL 2

Marco Antonio Solis

APRIL 2

Marco Antonio Solis

Saturday, March 5

Felipe Esparza

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

To You With Love

El Paso Ballet Theatre

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6

Monster Jam

Various times, Sun Bowl Stadium

Saturday, March 12

I Love Freestyle Music

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, March 17

Ice Cube & Friends

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Sunday, March 20

Daniel Habif

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Monday, March 21

Jersey Boys

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, March 24

Paquita la del Barrio

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Friday, March 25

Whiskey Mayers

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Mario Aguilar

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Sunday, March 27

Swan Lake: Ballet Theatre

6 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, March 31

Jesse & Joy

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Chris Botti

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Friday, April 1

Ricardo Arjona

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Saturday, April 2

Marco Antonio Solis

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Friday, April 8

Los Tigres Del Norte

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Friday-Sunday, April 8-10

Star City Tattoo Expo

Various times, Convention Center

Saturday, April 9

Guaynaa & Nio Garcia

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Monday, April 11

The Greatest Hits of Foreigner

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday, April 16

Harlem Globetrotters

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

April 22-24

El Paso Comic Con

Various times, Convention Center

Sunday, April 24

Jeff Dunham

3 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Earth, Wind & Fire

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Race to Erase MS Drive-In Event

APRIL 24

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

Tuesday, April 26

Broadway in El Paso

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, April 27

David Sedaris

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Friday, April 29

Carin Leon

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Saturday, April 30

Mike Salazar

8:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sunday, May 1

Whiskey Mayers

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Mario Aguilar

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Sunday, March 27

Swan Lake

6 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, March 31

Celtic Woman

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Tuesday, May 3

J Balvin

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Thursday, May 5

Reik

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, May 7

Sun City Crit: Cyclo de Mayo

11 a.m. San Jacinto Plaza

Wednesday, May 18

Roberto Carlos

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Friday, May 20

Enrique Bunbury

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Sat.-Sun., May 21-22

Sun City Craft Beer Festival

1 p.m. Convention Center

Tues.-Wed., May 24-25

*Waitress

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Friday, May 27

Jack White

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Tuesday, June 21

Glenn Miller Orchestra

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, June 23

Gera MX

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, July 22

Pancho Barraza

8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Monday, Aug. 8

Big Time Rush

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Friday, Aug. 26

Matute

8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Saturday, Aug. 27

*Frida: El Paso Opera

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Friday, Sept. 30

Camilo

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

