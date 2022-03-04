The diverse sounds of Bad Bunny, Kansas, Chicago and Volbeat helped kick off El Paso’s 2022 concert lineup – but there’s much more in store.
Recently announced shows include hip-hop/rappers Ice Cube and Friends, all-boy pop band Big Time Rush, Mexican crooner Marco Antonio “El Buki” Solis and norteña kings Los Tigres del Norte.
This year, we’ll also see the return of the Star City Tattoo Expo and the Sun City Craft Beer Festival to Downtown.
Here’s a glimpse at What’s Up & Coming in the borderland’s biggest venues:
Saturday, March 5
Felipe Esparza
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
To You With Love
El Paso Ballet Theatre
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6
Monster Jam
Various times, Sun Bowl Stadium
Saturday, March 12
I Love Freestyle Music
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 17
Ice Cube & Friends
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, March 20
Daniel Habif
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Monday, March 21
Jersey Boys
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 24
Paquita la del Barrio
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, March 25
Whiskey Mayers
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Mario Aguilar
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, March 27
Swan Lake: Ballet Theatre
6 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 31
Jesse & Joy
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Chris Botti
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, April 1
Ricardo Arjona
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, April 2
Marco Antonio Solis
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, April 8
Los Tigres Del Norte
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday-Sunday, April 8-10
Star City Tattoo Expo
Various times, Convention Center
Saturday, April 9
Guaynaa & Nio Garcia
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Monday, April 11
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, April 16
Harlem Globetrotters
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
April 22-24
El Paso Comic Con
Various times, Convention Center
Sunday, April 24
Jeff Dunham
3 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Earth, Wind & Fire
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Tuesday, April 26
Broadway in El Paso
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, April 27
David Sedaris
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, April 29
Carin Leon
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, April 30
Mike Salazar
8:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sunday, May 1
Whiskey Mayers
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Mario Aguilar
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Tuesday, May 3
J Balvin
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Thursday, May 5
Reik
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, May 7
Sun City Crit: Cyclo de Mayo
11 a.m. San Jacinto Plaza
Wednesday, May 18
Roberto Carlos
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, May 20
Enrique Bunbury
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sat.-Sun., May 21-22
Sun City Craft Beer Festival
1 p.m. Convention Center
Tues.-Wed., May 24-25
*Waitress
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, May 27
Jack White
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Tuesday, June 21
Glenn Miller Orchestra
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, June 23
Gera MX
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, July 22
Pancho Barraza
8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Monday, Aug. 8
Big Time Rush
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Aug. 26
Matute
8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, Aug. 27
*Frida: El Paso Opera
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, Sept. 30
Camilo
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
