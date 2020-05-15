Here’s a list of some upcoming concerts and events in El Paso, including several that have been rescheduled due to venue closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note that some of these may still change due to the quickly evolving nature of the pandemic.

June 8-12

Les Miserables

Various times, Plaza Theatre

 

June 12

NB Ridaz, Lil Rob, MC Magic

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

June 19

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

June 26

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

July 30 - Aug. 9

Plaza Classic Film Festival

Various times, Plaza Theatre & surroundings

 

July 31

Banda MS

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Aug. 14

Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Aug. 18

Toby Mac

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Shinedown

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sept. 4-6

Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo

Various times, Judson F. Williams Convention Center

  

Sept. 5-6

Various times, Downtown El Paso

 

Sept. 6

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Sept. 19-20

Sun City Craft Beer Festival

Various times, El Paso Convention Center Plaza

 

Oct. 2

Kane Brown

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Ana Gabriel

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Oct. 2-4

El Paso Comic Con

Various times, Judson F. Williams Convention Civic Center

 

Oct. 17

El Paso Wine & Food Festival

1-5 p.m. Downtown El Paso

 

Franco Escamilla

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Oct. 30

Texas Tenors

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Nitro Circus Live

7 p.m. Southwest University Park

 

ZZ Top

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Nov. 11

REO Speedwagon

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Nov. 27

Intocable

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

