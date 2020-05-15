Here’s a list of some upcoming concerts and events in El Paso, including several that have been rescheduled due to venue closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note that some of these may still change due to the quickly evolving nature of the pandemic.
June 8-12
Les Miserables
Various times, Plaza Theatre
June 12
NB Ridaz, Lil Rob, MC Magic
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
June 19
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
June 26
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
July 30 - Aug. 9
Plaza Classic Film Festival
Various times, Plaza Theatre & surroundings
July 31
Banda MS
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Aug. 14
Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Aug. 18
Toby Mac
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Shinedown
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sept. 4-6
Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo
Various times, Judson F. Williams Convention Center
Sept. 5-6
Various times, Downtown El Paso
Sept. 6
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sept. 19-20
Sun City Craft Beer Festival
Various times, El Paso Convention Center Plaza
Oct. 2
Kane Brown
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Ana Gabriel
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Oct. 2-4
El Paso Comic Con
Various times, Judson F. Williams Convention Civic Center
Oct. 17
El Paso Wine & Food Festival
1-5 p.m. Downtown El Paso
Franco Escamilla
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Oct. 30
Texas Tenors
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Nitro Circus Live
7 p.m. Southwest University Park
ZZ Top
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Nov. 11
REO Speedwagon
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Nov. 27
Intocable
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.