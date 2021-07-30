From music concerts to comedy shows and everything in between, our What’s Up & Coming calendar is filling up fast.

Don’t forget to check out elpasoinc.com/local-events If you’re looking for things to do across the borderland – or want to list events happening with your band, bar, restaurant, venue, business or community group. Create your free account and upload and promote your events with us.

Here’s a glimpse of some shows lined up in El Paso’s biggest venues so far – all dependent on the trajectory of the ongoing pandemic, of course. Please check each venue’s box office or website for any changes and updates.

CONCERTS

Tuesday, Aug. 10

RICK TREVINO

Special Guest Patsy Torres

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, Aug. 14

BORDERTOWN MUSIC FEST

5 p.m. Ascarate Park

PANCHO BARRAZA

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, Aug. 19

MERCY ME

Austin French & Evan Craft

7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Tuesday, Aug. 24

MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD

6 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Friday, Aug. 27

MATUTE

Planeta Retro Tour

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, Sep. 2

LOS ANGELES AZULES

8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Friday, Sept. 3

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Thursday, Sept. 9

LOS CAIFANES

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Fri-Sun, Sept. 10-12

EL PASO COMIC CON

Multiple, El Paso Convention Center

Saturday, Sept. 11

KANE BROWN & CHRIS LANE

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Friday, Sept. 17

FRANCO ESCAMILLA

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Sat.-Sun, Sept. 18-19

SUN CITY CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

Arts District, Downtown

Saturday, Sept. 18

ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

LOST IN LOVE TOUR

McMagic, Lil Rob, Jay Roxx

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Sunday, Sep. 19

MARISELA

La Dama De Hierro Tour

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Friday, Sep.24

MALUMA

Papi Juancho Tour

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Saturday, Sep. 25

I LOVE FREESTYLE MUSIC TOUR

Cover Girls, Company B,

Jonny Z, Trineire,

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 2

WAY OUT WEST

Country Music Fest

5 p.m. Southwest University Park

PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Thursday, Oct. 7

DECEMBER 63’

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

GILBERTO SANTA ROSA

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 9

GEORGE LOPEZ

OMG, Hi! Tour

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Monday, Oct. 11

TOBYMAC

Hits Deep Tour

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Friday, Oct. 15

THE FAB FOUR

The Ultimate Tribute

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 16

DAVID BISBAL

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 23

BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZARRAGA

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Sunday, Oct. 24

DWIGHT YOAKAM

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

MARIACHI VARGAS DE TECALITLAN

5 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Tuesday, Oct. 26

CAMILA

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Saturday, Nov. 6

CRISTIAN CASTRO

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, Nov. 10

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

& RICKY MARTIN

7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center

REO SPEEDWAGON

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Friday, Nov. 12

GABRIEL ‘FLUFFY’ IGLESIAS

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Saturday, Nov. 13

PINK FLOYD

Laser Spectacular

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, Nov. 24

CAFE´ TACVUBA

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sat-Sun, Dec. 11 – 12

STOMP

Multiple, Plaza Theatre

Saturday, Dec. 18

CHRISTIAN NODAL

9 p.m. Don Haskins Center

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.