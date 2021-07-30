From music concerts to comedy shows and everything in between, our What’s Up & Coming calendar is filling up fast.
Don’t forget to check out elpasoinc.com/local-events If you’re looking for things to do across the borderland – or want to list events happening with your band, bar, restaurant, venue, business or community group. Create your free account and upload and promote your events with us.
Here’s a glimpse of some shows lined up in El Paso’s biggest venues so far – all dependent on the trajectory of the ongoing pandemic, of course. Please check each venue’s box office or website for any changes and updates.
CONCERTS
Tuesday, Aug. 10
RICK TREVINO
Special Guest Patsy Torres
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Aug. 14
BORDERTOWN MUSIC FEST
5 p.m. Ascarate Park
PANCHO BARRAZA
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Aug. 19
MERCY ME
Austin French & Evan Craft
7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Tuesday, Aug. 24
MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD
6 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Aug. 27
MATUTE
Planeta Retro Tour
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Sep. 2
LOS ANGELES AZULES
8:30 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, Sept. 3
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Thursday, Sept. 9
LOS CAIFANES
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Fri-Sun, Sept. 10-12
EL PASO COMIC CON
Multiple, El Paso Convention Center
Saturday, Sept. 11
KANE BROWN & CHRIS LANE
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Sept. 17
FRANCO ESCAMILLA
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sat.-Sun, Sept. 18-19
SUN CITY CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
Arts District, Downtown
Saturday, Sept. 18
ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
LOST IN LOVE TOUR
McMagic, Lil Rob, Jay Roxx
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sunday, Sep. 19
MARISELA
La Dama De Hierro Tour
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, Sep.24
MALUMA
Papi Juancho Tour
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Sep. 25
I LOVE FREESTYLE MUSIC TOUR
Cover Girls, Company B,
Jonny Z, Trineire,
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 2
WAY OUT WEST
Country Music Fest
5 p.m. Southwest University Park
PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, Oct. 7
DECEMBER 63’
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
GILBERTO SANTA ROSA
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 9
GEORGE LOPEZ
OMG, Hi! Tour
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Monday, Oct. 11
TOBYMAC
Hits Deep Tour
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, Oct. 15
THE FAB FOUR
The Ultimate Tribute
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 16
DAVID BISBAL
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 23
BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZARRAGA
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, Oct. 24
DWIGHT YOAKAM
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
MARIACHI VARGAS DE TECALITLAN
5 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Tuesday, Oct. 26
CAMILA
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Nov. 6
CRISTIAN CASTRO
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, Nov. 10
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS
& RICKY MARTIN
7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
REO SPEEDWAGON
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, Nov. 12
GABRIEL ‘FLUFFY’ IGLESIAS
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Nov. 13
PINK FLOYD
Laser Spectacular
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, Nov. 24
CAFE´ TACVUBA
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sat-Sun, Dec. 11 – 12
STOMP
Multiple, Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Dec. 18
CHRISTIAN NODAL
9 p.m. Don Haskins Center
