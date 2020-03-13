Aside from a slew of big-name music concerts, there’s lots of comedy, theater and family shows coming to the borderland.
Here’s a glimpse at what’s up and coming across the city. Visit elpasoinc.com/calendar for a full list of concerts, shows and community events.
EVENTS
March 15
Cirque du Soleil: OVO (CANCELED)
1:30 & 5 p.m.
Don Haskins Center
March 20
Estoy OK-ate
Kate del Castillo
9 p.m. Plaza Theatre
March 20-22
Star City Tattoo
and Arts Expo
El Paso Convention Center
March 22
Franco Escamilla
“Payaso” Comedy Tour
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
March 23
Texas Tenors
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
March 26
The Office!
A Musical Parody
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
March 28
Bon Appetit!
El Paso Opera
2 & 7:30 p.m.
Philanthropy Theatre
April 2
MTV Wild ’N Out Live
Nick Cannon, DC Young Fly and Saweetie
8:30 p.m., Don Haskins Center
April 7-12
Les Miserables
Various times, Plaza Theatre
April 9
Baby Shark Live!
6:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
April 12
PAW Patrol Live
Race to the Rescue
2 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
April 19
Jewel Box Series
The Straussiana
2:30 pm. Philanthropy Theatre
April 17-May 3
The Titanic
Various times
UTEP Dinner Theatre
April 17-19
El Paso Comic Con
Various times
El Paso Convention Center
April 24-25
EPSO Gershwin on Piano
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
April 25-26
Sun City Craft Beer Festival
Various times, Downtown
May 2
Shen Yun
2 & 7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
May 9
Mariachis for Moms
5 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
May 18
Thunder From Down Under
Neon Nights
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
May 26-27
Stomp
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
May 27
Scooby Doo
And the Lost City of Gold
6:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
May 30
Darci Lynne & Friends
Fresh Out of the Box Tour
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
June 9-10
Waitress
A Broadway Musical
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
July 10-Aug. 23
Annie Get Your Gun
Various times
UTEP Dinner Theatre