Aside from a slew of big-name music concerts, there’s lots of comedy, theater and family shows coming to the borderland.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s up and coming across the city. Visit elpasoinc.com/calendar for a full list of concerts, shows and community events. 

EVENTS

 

March 15

Cirque du Soleil: OVO (CANCELED)

1:30 & 5 p.m. 

Don Haskins Center

 

March 20

Estoy OK-ate

Kate del Castillo

9 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

March 20-22

Star City Tattoo

and Arts Expo

El Paso Convention Center

starcityexpo.com

 

March 22

Franco Escamilla

“Payaso” Comedy Tour

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

March 23

Texas Tenors

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

March 26

The Office!

A Musical Parody

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

March 28

Bon Appetit!

El Paso Opera

2 & 7:30 p.m. 

Philanthropy Theatre

 

April 2

MTV Wild ’N Out Live

Nick Cannon, DC Young Fly and Saweetie

8:30 p.m., Don Haskins Center

April 7-12

 

Les Miserables

Various times, Plaza Theatre

 

April 9

Baby Shark Live!

6:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

April 12

PAW Patrol Live 

Race to the Rescue

2 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

April 19

Jewel Box Series

The Straussiana

2:30 pm. Philanthropy Theatre

 

April 17-May 3

The Titanic

Various times

UTEP Dinner Theatre

 

 

 

April 17-19

El Paso Comic Con

Various times

El Paso Convention Center

 

April 24-25

EPSO Gershwin on Piano

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

April 25-26

Sun City Craft Beer Festival

Various times, Downtown

 

May 2

Shen Yun

2 & 7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

May 9

Mariachis for Moms

5 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

May 18

Thunder From Down Under

Neon Nights

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

May 26-27

Stomp

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

May 27

Scooby Doo

And the Lost City of Gold

6:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

May 30

Darci Lynne & Friends

Fresh Out of the Box Tour

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

June 9-10

Waitress

A Broadway Musical

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

July 10-Aug. 23

Annie Get Your Gun

Various times

UTEP Dinner Theatre

0
0
0
0
0

Tags