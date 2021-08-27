A new Miner tradition, Texas Western Gold Rush, kicked off the fall 2021 semester as part of the university’s Miner Welcome. The program includes 17 days of activities, which will run through Sept. 4.
The Gold Rush included live music, performances, special guests, fireworks and more at the Centennial Plaza on campus.
For a list of events, visit utep.edu/MinerWelcome.
