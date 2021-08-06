Last year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns, couples were forced to postpone their weddings or downsize their big day.
More than a year later and after a successful vaccination rollout, brides and grooms are feeling blissful and putting their wedding plans back on their calendars.
“We’re very excited to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and set our wedding day,” said bride-to-be Anilu Luna.
Luna and her fiancé Dominic Zamora were supposed to wed last summer but halted their wedding plans for 18 months.
“We first planned for June 13, 2020, then moved it to November, then March, and now we’re shooting for Dec. 11,” Luna said. “We decided to wait because we didn’t feel comfortable putting our family and friends at risk.”
Numerous changes of dates, vendors was common for pandemic-era couples.
While waiting for the nuptials was no deal-breaker, inflation undoubtedly broke the bank.
“It’s been more expensive because everything is so limited or no longer available,” said Valeria Vargas, who’s marrying Jonathan Thome next spring.
“Prices have gone up, but everything else slowed down. Not to mention we’ve had to repurchase many things,” Vargas said.
“My daughter’s flower girl dress, when we first bought it, she was about to turn 1. Now she’s super tall and wearing a size 5T,” she said.
Raising the price of goods and services is how florists, photographers, caterers, DJs and planners keep business afloat. The recent uptick in scheduled celebrations and festivities is their silver lining after a year of canceled events.
‘It’s been challenging,” said Alma Gallardo, owner of local catering company Super Chef.
“We were forced to raise prices, and it’s not to make up for what we lost, but to sustain our company. Labor costs are very high, as are the prices of food, especially meat,” Gallardo said.
“Nevertheless, we remain hopeful that things will return to pre-pandemic levels,” Gallardo said optimistically.
Not every 2020 event or wedding was canceled.
Small, intimate micro-weddings were allowed, but many brides and grooms were hard-pressed on the wedding of their dreams.
“I wanted everyone to be there; I didn’t want to pick and choose,” Vargas said. “Even though it’s taking long, we’re still excited to get married and make it official.”
Vargas and Thome both work in the medical industry and are fully vaccinated.
The couple says most of their guests are vaccinated, but as a safety precaution will have masks and hand sanitizers available at every table.
“Even though we reached herd immunity, we’re still careful,” she said.
“Younger children aren’t vaccinated, and my oldest has heart disease. He will be wearing a mask. We respect guests who wish to attend mask-free, and whoever comes in with one, we’re OK with that too.”
