It’s been a rough two years for the borderland, but we’ve relied on each other for support.

As the holiday shopping season kicks off, El Paso Inc. has compiled a list of some locally owned shops where you can find the perfect gift for your loved ones while showcasing the city’s resilience and supporting local businesses.

From T-shirts and other apparel to collectibles and home decor, there is something for everyone on your list at these businesses: 

Chihuahuas /Locomotive FC Team Stores

Southwest University Park

1 Ballpark Plaza Downtown

915-242-2055

chihuahuas.milbstore.com

The official store for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, and the USL’s El Paso Locomotive FC soccer club. 

Chuco Relic

Joseph Settle tends to customers at Chuco Relic’s east location.

Chuco Relic

4935 N. Mesa Ste. No. 5

3750 Gateway Blvd. East Ste. B

1883 N. Zaragoza

915-226-3394; chucorelic.com

Souvenirs, curios, gifts, original clothes; 90 percent of the products locally made.

Collectibles.jpg

 

Collectibles

1530 Lomaland 

facebook.com/collectibles el paso

Gifts, stationery, cards, home décor, gourmet, bath and body, collectibles and more. 

Creative Kids oLo Store

504 San Francisco

915-533-9575

creativekidsart.org

Clothing, accessories, prints and bags featuring art by area children, many of whom are battling cancer, have disabilities or come from low-income households.

 

Downtown El Paso

Downtown Management District; 915-400-2294

downtownelpaso.com

More than 300 stores where you can find anything under the sun – knick knacks, souvenirs, clothing, shoes and purses, sports memorabilia, blankets, hats, sunglasses.

 

madonna shop.jpg

The Madonna Shop

5933 Gateway Blvd. West

915-775-0113

The Madonna Shop on Facebook

Religious gifts, including prayer books, candles, ceramics, crosses, jewelry, rosaries, scapulars and more.

 

Mission Del Rey

1421 Lee Trevino, Ste. A7

915-440-2140

missiondelrey.com

Authentic Southwestern, indigenous, and hand crafted home décor, products and gifts.

so el paso 003.jpg

 

So El Paso

2717 N. Stanton

915-777-0803

soelpaso.com

A shop with a line of products to create and help share El Paso pride with ready-to-go gifts or some you can create yourself.

proper printshop.jpg

 

Proper Printshop

1120 East Yandell Drive

915-887-8351

theproperprintshop.com

El Paso t-shirts, posters, patches, pins, accessories, facemasks, custom-made orders, etc.

 

Dorsey’s Cards and Gifts

6101 Dew Drive

915-584-2022

dorseygift.com

Greeting cards, jewelry, facemasks, lotions, etc. 

 

Tesori Gifts & Home Decor

5860 N. Mesa, Ste. 116

915-881-4444

tesorigifts.com

Gift baskets, facemasks and more

 

Ysleta Mission Gift Shop 

131 S. Zaragoza

915-858-4441

yseltamissiongiftshop.com

Books, coffee mugs, apparel, home goods, art, facemasks, etc.

 

Mud Voodoo Pottery

Handcrafted coffee mugs, flower/garden pots

etsy.com/shop/MudVoodoo

 

Tooth and Veil Oddities 

820 N. Mesa, Ste. 200

915-443-2698

toothandveilshop.com

Teas, jewelry, taxidermy, T-shirts, herbs, books, bags, etc.

 

The Desert Gypsy 

915-227-7014

thedesertgypsy.com

Jewelry, home decor, apparel, etc. 

 

Marketplace at Placita Santa Fe

5034 Doniphan

915-585-9296

marketplaceatpsf.com

Jewelry, art/art pieces, home decor, apparel, etc.

 

