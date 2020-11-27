It’s been a rough two years for the borderland, but we’ve relied on each other for support.
As the holiday shopping season kicks off, El Paso Inc. has compiled a list of some locally owned shops where you can find the perfect gift for your loved ones while showcasing the city’s resilience and supporting local businesses.
From T-shirts and other apparel to collectibles and home decor, there is something for everyone on your list at these businesses:
Chihuahuas /Locomotive FC Team Stores
Southwest University Park
1 Ballpark Plaza Downtown
915-242-2055
The official store for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, and the USL’s El Paso Locomotive FC soccer club.
Chuco Relic
4935 N. Mesa Ste. No. 5
3750 Gateway Blvd. East Ste. B
1883 N. Zaragoza
915-226-3394; chucorelic.com
Souvenirs, curios, gifts, original clothes; 90 percent of the products locally made.
Collectibles
1530 Lomaland
facebook.com/collectibles el paso
Gifts, stationery, cards, home décor, gourmet, bath and body, collectibles and more.
Creative Kids oLo Store
504 San Francisco
915-533-9575
Clothing, accessories, prints and bags featuring art by area children, many of whom are battling cancer, have disabilities or come from low-income households.
Downtown El Paso
Downtown Management District; 915-400-2294
More than 300 stores where you can find anything under the sun – knick knacks, souvenirs, clothing, shoes and purses, sports memorabilia, blankets, hats, sunglasses.
The Madonna Shop
5933 Gateway Blvd. West
915-775-0113
The Madonna Shop on Facebook
Religious gifts, including prayer books, candles, ceramics, crosses, jewelry, rosaries, scapulars and more.
Mission Del Rey
1421 Lee Trevino, Ste. A7
915-440-2140
Authentic Southwestern, indigenous, and hand crafted home décor, products and gifts.
So El Paso
2717 N. Stanton
915-777-0803
A shop with a line of products to create and help share El Paso pride with ready-to-go gifts or some you can create yourself.
Proper Printshop
1120 East Yandell Drive
915-887-8351
El Paso t-shirts, posters, patches, pins, accessories, facemasks, custom-made orders, etc.
Dorsey’s Cards and Gifts
6101 Dew Drive
915-584-2022
Greeting cards, jewelry, facemasks, lotions, etc.
Tesori Gifts & Home Decor
5860 N. Mesa, Ste. 116
915-881-4444
Gift baskets, facemasks and more
Ysleta Mission Gift Shop
131 S. Zaragoza
915-858-4441
Books, coffee mugs, apparel, home goods, art, facemasks, etc.
Mud Voodoo Pottery
Handcrafted coffee mugs, flower/garden pots
Tooth and Veil Oddities
820 N. Mesa, Ste. 200
915-443-2698
Teas, jewelry, taxidermy, T-shirts, herbs, books, bags, etc.
The Desert Gypsy
915-227-7014
Jewelry, home decor, apparel, etc.
Marketplace at Placita Santa Fe
5034 Doniphan
915-585-9296
Jewelry, art/art pieces, home decor, apparel, etc.
