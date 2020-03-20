Families everywhere are adjusting to a new way of life due to social distancing measures like closed schools, workplaces and more.
Given that anxiety was already among the most common mental health problem in kids before the COVID-19 pandemic, what can parents do to help keep this problem at bay?
Childhood anxiety scholar Mirae J. Fornander outlines strategies parents can follow.
1. Establish a solid routine
The best way to protect children from experiencing anxiety is to keep life as normal as possible.
There’s no one right way to structure the day in these circumstances. Decide as a family what age-appropriate daily schedule everyone will follow on weekdays and weekends. Brainstorm together the best way that kids – and everyone else – can get some exercise, complete schoolwork and stay connected with friends and teachers.
Make an effort to cook and eat as many meals as you can together as a family. It boosts communication within a household, improves nutrition and increases well-being all around. Watch TV and movies as a group.
2. Restrict news consumption and ward off misinformation
Widespread misinformation and fear about the new coronavirus is stoking anxiety.
To address these problems, children should watch or listen to the news with their parents but only in moderation.
Parents should immediately address any questions or concerns their kids may have in a developmentally appropriate manner.
Parents should read or listen to the news privately using headphones or individual devices.
Remember if you don’t explore your child’s questions with them, someone else – possibly an unreliable source on the internet – will.
3. Monitor and minimize your own anxiety
Children learn anxious behaviors from their parents. Address your own worries and decrease your anxiety.
This is a great time for the family to practice deep breathing, meditation and yoga.
Begin practicing when everyone is relatively calm, such as before bed, and later practice using the skills during times of more stress, like after watching a particularly negative news story.
4. Protect everyone from the coronavirus
Kids will feel more relaxed if they can gain a sense of control. Adults can teach them specific actions they can take to restrain the spread of the coronavirus. Teach them how to wash their hands correctly and give them incentives to do it often.
Encourage children not to touch their faces, especially their eyes, mouth and nose. With little kids, you can turn this into a game by having them earn a sticker whenever they catch a relative touching their own face.
Make sure everyone in your family drinks enough water, eats a balanced diet and stays as active as they can.
This article is republished from The Conversation – an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts – under a Creative Commons license.
