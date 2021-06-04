Add Way Out West to the list of festivals returning to the borderland this fall.
The popular country music festival is slated for Saturday, Oct. 2 at Southwest University Park. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since 2016, Way Out West Fest has featured artists such as Midland, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Clay Walker, Parmalee, Brandy Clark, Frank Ray, The Powell Brothers, Brooke Eden, Travis Denning, The Wild Feathers, Madison Kozak and Desure.
Event producers said they’ll announce the headlining artist later this month and the opening acts throughout the summer.
The 2021 Way Out West Festival will continue to feature a chili challenge, the Quest for the Best Margarita Contest, an outdoor dance floor, retail vendors, food vendors, and more.
Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, June 8 and will be available at the Southwest University Park box office or epwayoutwest.com or southwestuniversitypark.com.
Information: epwayoutwest.com; @EPWayOutWest on Facebook and Instagram.
